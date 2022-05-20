After winning the Withers Stakes and finishing second in the Wood Memorial, Early Voting had enough points to qualify for the Kentucky Derby, but trainer Chad Brown and owner Seth Klarman opted to target the 2022 Preakness Stakes. It's a strategy that has paid dividends before, with Brown making the same decision with Cloud Computing before he won the 2017 Preakness Stakes, while last year's winner, Rombauer, also skipped the Derby. Can the strategy pay off again on Saturday when the Preakness Stakes 2022 takes place at Pimlico Race Course? Early Voting got his first taste of the famed Baltimore track during a training session on Wednesday and is 7-2 in the 2022 Preakness Stakes odds. Epicenter is the 6-5 favorite in the 2022 Preakness Stakes field after finishing as the runner-up at Churchill Downs. Post time for the Preakness Stakes 2022 is 7:01 p.m. ET. Before making any Preakness Stakes picks, you need to see what picks legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg just locked in.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster long shot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

His success has continued at SportsLine. In the San Felipe Stakes in March 2020, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid 9-1. In the 2020 Belmont Stakes, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. Hammer also nailed the exacta in the Blue Grass Stakes, Haskell Stakes and Pacific Classic that year.

Last year, he hit the Essential Quality-Hot Rod Charlie exacta in the Belmont Stakes. Anyone who has followed him in these races is way up.

Top Preakness Stakes picks

One surprise: Goldberg is completely tossing Secret Oath, even though she is one of the top 2022 Preakness Stakes favorites and just won the Kentucky Oaks. Secret Oath won the 2022 Kentucky Oaks, giving legendary trainer D. Wayne Lukas his fifth win in that prestigious race during Derby weekend. However, she struggled in her only run against colts and the filly hasn't posted one of the 25 best Beyer Speed Figures from a three-year-old this season.

"Secret Oath's speed figures aren't as good as those of the top contenders, and the only other time she faced colts, she lost to Cyberknife and Barber Road in the Arkansas Derby," Goldberg told SportsLine. "Both of those horses were nowhere to be found in Louisville. I'm not going to use her."

