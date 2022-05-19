Kentucky Derby runner-up Epicenter will try to become the first favorite to win in four years when he leaves the starting gate in the 2022 Preakness Stakes on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course. Since Justify won the Preakness en route to the Triple Crown four years ago, the three post-time favorites have all lost: Improbable (2019), Authentic ('20) and Medina Spirit ('21). This year Epicenter, who was the favorite in the Kentucky Derby, is the 6-5 favorite in the 2022 Preakness Stakes odds. Wood Memorial runner-up Early Voting is 7-2 in the nine-horse 2022 Preakness Stakes field, while Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath is 9-2. Post time for the Preakness Stakes 2022 is 7:01 p.m. ET. Before making any Preakness Stakes picks, you need to see what picks legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg just locked in.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster long shot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

His success has continued at SportsLine. In the San Felipe Stakes in March 2020, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid 9-1. In the 2020 Belmont Stakes, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. Hammer also nailed the exacta in the Blue Grass Stakes, Haskell Stakes and Pacific Classic that year.

Last year, he hit the Essential Quality-Hot Rod Charlie exacta in the Belmont Stakes. Anyone who has followed him in these races is way up.

Top Preakness Stakes picks

One surprise: Goldberg is completely tossing Secret Oath, even though she is one of the top 2022 Preakness Stakes favorites and just won the Kentucky Oaks. Trained by Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas, Secret Oath is trying to become just the seventh filly to win the Preakness Stakes. Lukas also is going for history; with a win, he would tie the record of all-time Preakness victories by a trainer with seven.

However, Hammer believes those two storylines will make her unattractive on the tote board. "She's going to be way over-bet relative to her odds of winning," he told SportsLine. Goldberg does not have Secret Oath in any of his 2022 Preakness Stakes picks.

2022 Preakness Stakes odds, picks, horses, post positions