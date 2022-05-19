In Skippylongstocking's first race away from Gulfstream Park in Florida, he finished third in the Wood Memorial at Aqueduct. The horse who finished just in front of him was Early Voting, who has only ever run at Aqueduct. Both are among the 2022 Preakness Stakes contenders, but race fans will face uncertainty since each will run for the first time in another new venue at Pimlico Race Course. Prior to Rombauer's Preakness win last year, he had run at five different tracks and in three graded stakes races. Former Preakness champion Swiss Skydiver had run at eight different venues, but how heavily should you consider variety and experience when the 2022 Preakness Stakes runs on Saturday? Epicenter is the 6-5 favorite in the 2022 Preakness Stakes odds. Post time for the Preakness Stakes 2022 is 7:01 p.m. ET. Before making any Preakness Stakes picks, you need to see what picks legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg just locked in.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster long shot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

His success has continued at SportsLine. In the San Felipe Stakes in March 2020, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid 9-1. In the 2020 Belmont Stakes, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. Hammer also nailed the exacta in the Blue Grass Stakes, Haskell Stakes and Pacific Classic that year.

Last year, he hit the Essential Quality-Hot Rod Charlie exacta in the Belmont Stakes. Anyone who has followed him in these races is way up.

Now, he's turned his attention to the 2022 Preakness Stakes field, and just released his picks and predictions. You can only see them here.

Top Preakness Stakes picks

One surprise: Goldberg is completely tossing Secret Oath, even though she is one of the top 2022 Preakness Stakes favorites and just won the Kentucky Oaks. Trainer D. Wayne Lukas compared Secret Oath to Winning Colors earlier this week in media availability, but credited Secret Oath as a more versatile horse than his 1988 Kentucky Derby winner.

Comparisons to a horse from more than three decades ago can be deceiving, and part of Secret Oath's Kentucky Oaks win relied on failed execution from other favorites like Nest, Echo Zulu and Kathleen O. Although Lukas has an illustrious Preakness resume, his last win at the race came nearly a decade ago with Oxbow in 2013.

How to make Preakness Stakes picks

Instead, Hammer is high on a long shot who is a "versatile runner" and is the "best value in the race." Goldberg is including this horse in his 2022 Preakness Stakes bets, and so should you. He's only sharing which horses to back and fade at SportsLine.

So who wins the Preakness 2022? What long shot is a must-back? And how has Hammer constructed his wagers? Check out the latest Preakness Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Hammer's picks for the Preakness Stakes, and find out.

2022 Preakness Stakes odds, picks, horses, post positions