Cloud Computing won the Preakness Stakes five years ago after skipping the Kentucky Derby. Early Voting will try to accomplish the same feat at the 2022 Preakness Stakes on Saturday, as he bypassed Churchill Downs after racing in the Wood Memorial on April 2. He set the pace and nearly won his third career race, but Mo Donegal rallied from last to win that race by a neck. Early Voting is 7-2 in the 2022 Preakness Stakes odds, making him one of the 2022 Preakness Stakes contenders to keep an eye on. However, the rested Early Voting will still need to get past Epicenter, the 6-5 favorite. He will also have to contend with Secret Oath (9-2) and Simplification (6-1) in the 2022 Preakness Stakes field. Post time for the Preakness Stakes 2022 is 7:01 p.m. ET. Before making any Preakness Stakes picks, you need to see what picks legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg just locked in.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster long shot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

His success has continued at SportsLine. In the San Felipe Stakes in March 2020, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid 9-1. In the 2020 Belmont Stakes, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. Hammer also nailed the exacta in the Blue Grass Stakes, Haskell Stakes and Pacific Classic that year.

Last year, he hit the Essential Quality-Hot Rod Charlie exacta in the Belmont Stakes. Anyone who has followed him in these races is way up.

Top 2022 Preakness Stakes predictions

One surprise: Goldberg is completely tossing Secret Oath, even though she is one of the top 2022 Preakness Stakes favorites and just won the Kentucky Oaks. Secret Oath is the best filly in her division, proving it with a win in the Kentucky Oaks two weeks ago. However, she will need to find a new speed if she wants to contend with the boys on Saturday in the Preakness Stakes 2022.

Secret Oath came up short against Cyberknife and Barber Road at the Arkansas Derby, finishing in third place. Neither of those horses contended in the Kentucky Derby, which does not bode well for Secret Oath on Saturday. Goldberg believes she is going to be a heavily-bet horse heading up to the race, but there is no value at her current price.

2022 Preakness Stakes odds, picks, horses, post positions