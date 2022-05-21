Top horse trainer Steven Asmussen knows when to pull back or press forward in triple crown races. That reputation has driven the optimism for Epicenter among the 2022 Preakness Stakes contenders. The Kentucky Derby runner-up is the 6-5 favorite in the 2022 Preakness Stakes odds for Saturday's race. In 2016, Asmussen worked Creator back from a 13th place finish in the Derby to a win in the Belmont Stakes. Last year, he brought Midnight Bourbon from a sixth-place Derby showing to second place at the Preakness. Perhaps the best comparison for Epicenter entering the Preakness Stakes 2022 is Curlin, who finished third in the 2007 Derby and won the Preakness under Asmussen. Post time for the Preakness Stakes 2022 is 7:01 p.m. ET. Before making any Preakness Stakes picks, you need to see what picks legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg just locked in.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster long shot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

His success has continued at SportsLine. In the San Felipe Stakes in March 2020, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid 9-1. In the 2020 Belmont Stakes, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. Hammer also nailed the exacta in the Blue Grass Stakes, Haskell Stakes and Pacific Classic that year.

Last year, he hit the Essential Quality-Hot Rod Charlie exacta in the Belmont Stakes. Anyone who has followed him in these races is way up.

One surprise: Goldberg is completely tossing Secret Oath, even though she is one of the top 2022 Preakness Stakes favorites and just won the Kentucky Oaks. Prior to Secret Oath, the last time trainer D. Wayne Lukas ran a filly in the Kentucky Oaks was Colonial Empress, who finished 11th in 2012.

From 1990 to 1999, Lukas' win rate had never dipped below 17 percent in a single year. In the following decade, it was never higher than 17 percent, and for the past six years, he's won less than 10 percent of his entries. Lukas' reputation has long been established as one of the best in the industry, but his success rate has trailed off. The 86-year-old trainer is now hoping for a swan song performance from Secret Oath, but that may simply be too much to ask for against the talent of the 2022 Preakness Stakes field.

