With the Kentucky Derby officially in the rearview mirror, the Preakness Stakes is up next on the horse racing calendar this Saturday. Rich Strike, an 80-1 longshot, made a furious charge to the front of the pack at the end to take the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby earlier this month.

However, Rich Strike won't be participating in the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes, so any hopes of a Triple Crown winner are thrown out the window.

Will Kentucky Derby favorite Epicenter have a moment in the sun after falling short in the opening leg? Will a different underdog have their day at Pimlico Race Course?

Updated odds

Epicenter 6-5

Early Voting 7-2

Secret Oath 9-2

Simplification 6-1

Creative Minister 10-1

Armagnac 12-1

Skippylongstocking 20-1

Happy Jack 30-1

Fenwick 50-1

In 2021, Rombauer won the second leg of the Triple Crown. Here's a list of every Preakness Stakes winner, ranging from Rombauer and going all the way back to Survivor in 1833. The 147th installment of the race is set to take place on Saturday.

Preakness Stakes winners