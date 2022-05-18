A memorable weekend of horse racing begins with the 2022 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on Friday and concludes with the 2022 Preakness Stakes on Saturday. Last year's Preakness winner, Rambaeur, did not race in the Kentucky Derby. However, three of the top five finishers last year were runners in the Derby, so that could help shape your 2022 Preakness Stakes strategy. Epicenter, who finished second at Churchill Downs two weeks ago, is the 6-5 favorite in the 2022 Preakness Stakes odds. Epicenter was unable to hold off Rich Strike at the Kentucky Derby, but the latter will not be in the 2022 Preakness Stakes field. Instead, Epicenter will face 2022 Preakness Stakes contenders like Early Voting (7-2) and Secret Oath (9-2). With so much to consider while making your 2022 Preakness Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

There are several ways that horses can automatically qualify for the Preakness Stakes, including a win in the Kentucky Derby, Oaklawn Invitational, El Camino Real Derby or Federico Tesio Stakes. Horses can also qualify based on past earnings, but the race is limited to three-year-old thoroughbreds. The original Preakness Stakes took place in 1873 and has been held ever since. A horse named Preakness won the first Dinner Party Stakes at Pimlico Race Course, which led to the race being named after him moving forward. Attendance at the Preakness Stakes ranks second in North America to the Kentucky Derby.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Preakness Stakes like this, and SportsLine expert Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2022 Preakness Stakes picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has been on-point with his horse racing bets. In fact, this is the same handicapper who has called the Preakness winner nine times in the last 17 years. In the 2020 Preakness Stakes, Demling nailed the Swiss Skydiver-Authentic exacta.

He hit the exacta in the Wood Memorial in April. Last year, he hit the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Belmont Stakes. He's also hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs 10 times in the last 14 years, including this year's massive upset with Rich Strike. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but four times in his last 14 tries.

In addition, at one point in 2020, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes. Anyone who has followed him on these races is way up. Now, he's sharing all of his 2022 Preakness Stakes bets here.

Top 2022 Preakness Stakes expert picks

Here's a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Preakness Stakes Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 exacta returned $49.30 at the 2021 Preakness Stakes with Rombauer and Midnight Bourbon.

Preakness Stakes Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $162.70 at the 2021 Preakness Stakes with Rombauer, Midnight Bourbon and Medina Spirit.

Preakness Stakes Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned a colossal $1,025.50 at the 2021 Preakness Stakes with Rombauer, Midnight Bourbon, Medina Spirit and Keepmeinmind.

While Demling has no quibbles with the favorite status of Epicenter (6-5) and Early Voting (7-2), he plans to hold tickets with Secret Oath (9-2) as well as four double-digit underdogs who could really spice up the payouts. You can see his picks here.

How to make 2022 Preakness Stakes bets

Demling has specific recommendations for exacta, trifecta and superfecta wagers so you can cover all your bases at the Preakness Stakes 2022. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

So which horses do you take? And in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Demling's picks for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets for the 2022 Preakness Stakes.

2022 Preakness Stakes odds, field, contenders