Rich Strike proved anything can happen in horse racing when he won the Kentucky Derby as an 80-1 long shot two weeks ago. Several 2022 Preakness Stakes horses will try for a similar upset on Saturday. Fenwick has the highest 2022 Preakness Stakes odds at 50-1, while Happy Jack is 30-1. Happy Jack has lost four straight races by double-digit lengths. Fenwick lost the Blue Grass Stakes by 36 lengths in his last race. Post time for the Preakness 2022 is 7:01 p.m. ET.

The Preakness Stakes is traditionally run on the third Saturday in May, two weeks after the Kentucky Derby. It's sandwiched in between the Run for the Roses and Belmont Stakes, which generally occurs three weeks after the Preakness. One exception was the 2020 edition, as the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the race to October. Prior to 1932, the Preakness Stakes was run before the Kentucky Derby 11 times. It has been run on the same day as the Kentucky Derby on two occasions (1917, 1922).

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has been on-point with his horse racing bets. In the 2020 Preakness Stakes, Demling nailed the Swiss Skydiver-Authentic exacta.

He hit the exacta in the Wood Memorial in April. Last year, he hit the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Belmont Stakes. He's also hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs 10 times in the last 14 years, including this year's massive upset with Rich Strike.

Preakness Stakes Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 exacta returned $49.30 at the 2021 Preakness Stakes with Rombauer and Midnight Bourbon.

Preakness Stakes Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $162.70 at the 2021 Preakness Stakes with Rombauer, Midnight Bourbon and Medina Spirit.

Preakness Stakes Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned a colossal $1,025.50 at the 2021 Preakness Stakes with Rombauer, Midnight Bourbon, Medina Spirit and Keepmeinmind.

The favorite status of Epicenter (6-5) and Early Voting (7-2), with Secret Oath (9-2) as well as four double-digit underdogs who could really spice up the payouts.

