After winning the Kentucky Derby as an 80-1 long shot, Rich Strike's connections have decided they will not press their luck by asking their horse to make the two-week turnaround for the 2022 Preakness Stakes on Saturday. However, a nine-horse 2022 Preakness Stakes field will assemble at Pimlico Race Course. Epicenter was the runner-up in the Kentucky Derby and the leading points-earner on the Derby Trail. He's the 6-5 favorite in the 2022 Preakness Stakes odds. Armagnac ran an allowance race at Santa Anita on May 8, so he'll have the shortest turnaround of the 2022 Preakness Stakes horses, but is still getting respectable 12-1 Preakness Stakes 2022 odds. Post time for the Preakness 2022 is 7:01 p.m. ET. With so much to consider while making your 2022 Preakness Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

When owner Richard Dawson and trainer Eric Reed elected to hold Rich Strike out of the Preakness Stakes 2022, it became the first time since 1985 a healthy Kentucky Derby winner wasn't entered into the field at Pimlico. That year, Spend a Buck was entered into the Jersey Derby instead of the Preakness Stakes because Garden State Park owner Robert Brennan put up a $2 million bonus to lure the Derby winner to his track. Tank's Prospect won the Preakness Stakes that year to give trainer D. Wayne Lukas his second Preakness win. Now the 86-year-old trainer is seeking a record-tying seventh Preakness win with Secret Oath, who could become just the seventh filly ever to win the race on Saturday.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has been on-point with his horse racing bets. In fact, this is the same handicapper who has called the Preakness winner nine times in the last 17 years. In the 2020 Preakness Stakes, Demling nailed the Swiss Skydiver-Authentic exacta.

He hit the exacta in the Wood Memorial in April. Last year, he hit the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Belmont Stakes. He's also hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs 10 times in the last 14 years, including this year's massive upset with Rich Strike. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but four times in his last 14 tries.

Preakness Stakes Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 exacta returned $49.30 at the 2021 Preakness Stakes with Rombauer and Midnight Bourbon.

Preakness Stakes Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $162.70 at the 2021 Preakness Stakes with Rombauer, Midnight Bourbon and Medina Spirit.

Preakness Stakes Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned a colossal $1,025.50 at the 2021 Preakness Stakes with Rombauer, Midnight Bourbon, Medina Spirit and Keepmeinmind.

