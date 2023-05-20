Perform has been supplemented to the 2023 Preakness Stakes field by his owners for $150,000 after winning the Federico Tesio Stakes last month at Laurel Park. He broke his maiden with a win at Tampa Bay Downs in March after five consecutive losses to begin his career. Perform has been improving in every start, boosting his Equibase Speed Figure by 11 points in Tampa and another nine points in the Tesio. He is a 15-1 longshot in the 2023 Preakness Stakes odds, giving him the third-longest odds among the seven 2023 Preakness Stakes horses. Kentucky Derby winner Mage is the 8-5 favorite in the 2023 Preakness Stakes odds, sitting ahead of 2023 Preakness Stakes contenders like National Treasure (4-1) and Blazing Sevens (6-1). Which horses should you back with your 2023 Preakness Stakes bets?

Post time is 7:01 p.m. ET. With several new horses taking their shot at the Kentucky Derby winner, you'll want to see what SportsLine writer Gene Menez has to say before making any 2023 Preakness Stakes picks.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010. In 2015, while writing for Sports on Earth, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta (American Pharoah, Firing Line, Dortmund and Frosted), which paid $1,268.20 for $2. Then in 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

On Dec. 26, Menez hit the Pick 5 at Santa Anita Park. In a span of seven races, he cashed the winner of the Lecomte Stakes, the exacta in the Southwest Stakes, the winner of the Holy Bull Stakes, the winner of the Sam F. Davis Stakes, the place horse of the Rebel Stakes, and the trifecta in the Jenny Wiley Stakes. Anyone who has followed his lead is way up.

Now, he has handicapped the 2023 Preakness Stakes lineup, made his picks and constructed his bets. You can only see them here.

Top 2023 Preakness Stakes expert predictions

One surprise: Menez is fading Mage, even though he is the Kentucky Derby winner and 8-5 Preakness favorite. Mage earned his spot in the 2023 Preakness Stakes field with his win in the Kentucky Derby, but he will face an entirely different challenge on Saturday. He has gone from being a longshot to a favorite and is the only horse who raced in the Derby two weeks ago.

Mage won his career debut on the front end, but he has shown himself to be primarily a stalker and closer in his races since then. Menez does not like backing the favorite at short Preakness Stakes 2023 odds due to a rest disadvantage and a potential pace problem. See which 2023 Preakness Stakes horses he is backing at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Preakness Stakes bets

Instead, Menez's top pick is a horse who's "sitting on a big race." He also is high on another horse who "has a big chance" to come through for his backers at Pimlico. He's sharing which 2023 Preakness horses to back only at SportsLine.

So who wins the Preakness Stakes 2023? Which horse is a must-back, and how has Menez constructed his wagers? Check out the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Menez's picks for the Preakness Stakes, all from the expert who has crushed prep races.

2023 Preakness Stakes odds, horses, post draw