Jockey Javier Castellano will try to add another accomplishment to his legacy when he rides Mage on Saturday in the 2023 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Castellano is a member of the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame and received the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Jockey four straight years from 2013 to 2016. The 45-year-old Venezuelan already has won the Preakness twice (2006, 2017) and guided Mage to victory in the Kentucky Derby less than two weeks ago. Mage is the 8-5 favorite in the 2023 Preakness Stakes odds. National Treasure (4-1), Blazing Sevens (6-1) and Red Route One (10-1) round out the top four in the seven-horse 2023 Preakness Stakes field. First Mission was scratched on Friday and will not be among the 2023 Preakness Stakes horses.

Post time is 7:01 p.m. ET. With several new horses taking their shot at the Kentucky Derby winner, you'll want to see what SportsLine writer Gene Menez has to say before making any 2023 Preakness Stakes picks.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010. In 2015, while writing for Sports on Earth, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta (American Pharoah, Firing Line, Dortmund and Frosted), which paid $1,268.20 for $2. Then in 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

On Dec. 26, Menez hit the Pick 5 at Santa Anita Park. In a span of seven races, he cashed the winner of the Lecomte Stakes, the exacta in the Southwest Stakes, the winner of the Holy Bull Stakes, the winner of the Sam F. Davis Stakes, the place horse of the Rebel Stakes, and the trifecta in the Jenny Wiley Stakes. Anyone who has followed his lead is way up.

Now, he has handicapped the 2023 Preakness Stakes lineup, made his picks and constructed his bets. You can only see them here.

Top 2023 Preakness Stakes expert predictions

One surprise: Menez is fading Mage, even though he is the Kentucky Derby winner and 8-5 Preakness favorite. Mage's quest to become the 14th horse to win the Triple Crown began with a bang, as he overcame a slow start at Churchill Downs to finish one length ahead of Two Phil's for the victory. He became just the third horse to win the Kentucky Derby without racing as a two-year-old.

However, Mage is accustomed to having at least a month between starts, and Menez believes he could struggle this time around with a shorter amount of rest. "I would not be surprised if the two-week turnaround ends up being too demanding for him," he told SportsLine. Menez is only using Mage sparingly in his 2023 Preakness Stakes bets. See which 2023 Preakness Stakes horses he is backing at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Preakness Stakes bets

Instead, Menez's top pick is a horse who's "sitting on a big race." He also is high on another horse who "has a big chance" to come through for his backers at Pimlico. He's sharing which 2023 Preakness horses to back only at SportsLine.

So who wins the Preakness Stakes 2023? Which horse is a must-back, and how has Menez constructed his wagers? Check out the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Menez's picks for the Preakness Stakes, all from the expert who has crushed prep races.

2023 Preakness Stakes odds, horses, post draw