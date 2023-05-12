After winning the 149th Kentucky Derby, Mage will try for the second leg of the Triple Crown when he races in the Preakness Stakes on May 20. Mage's ownership group has entered him in the Preakness after an encouraging training session on Friday, according to Reuters.

During the Kentucky Derby, Mage and jockey Javier Castellano made a late push to beat Two Phil's, and the horse wound up winning by one length. After that intense race, Mage's owners wanted to make sure he was fully healthy before entering him in the Preakness Stakes.

Exercise rider J.J. Delgado took Mage out for a training session at Churchill Downs on Friday, and the horse performed well during his warm up and gallop. Co-owner and trainer Gustavo Delgado said Mage hasn't felt any physical effects after his Kentucky Derby win

"It still really hasn't sunk in that we won the Kentucky Derby," co-owner/assistant trainer Gustavo Delgado Jr. said, per Reuters. "It's been a surreal last few days. The most important thing is the horse looks great. He's kept his weight and (is) relaxed when training."

With Mage now officially in the field, the post position draw for the Preakness Stakes will take place on Monday evening at 5:30 p.m. ET. Post time for the race itself is roughly 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.