Longshots have traditionally struggled at the Preakness Stakes. When Mage won the 2023 Kentucky Derby at 15-1 odds, it was a surprise but not an historic shock. However, only four horses have won the Preakness Stakes at 15-1 or longer. Will the 2023 Preakness Stakes be kinder to the longshot when the race goes to post on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course? The 2023 Preakness Stakes field only features eight horses, so the odds are typically shorter than you'll sometimes find longshots at in a bigger race. Mage, the 2023 Kentucky Derby winner, is the 8-5 favorite and one of five 2023 Preakness Stakes horses at 10-1 or shorter in the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds. First Mission (5-2), National Treasure (4-1), Blazing Sevens (6-1) and Red Route One (10-1) follow for Preakness Stakes 148.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has called the Preakness winner nine times in the last 18 years, and nailed his 2022 Preakness exacta. Demling also enters the 2023 Preakness Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest! He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Additionally, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 tries. Anyone who has followed him on these races is way up.

2023 Preakness Stakes predictions for Mage, Blazing Sevens

One surprise: Demling is high on Blazing Sevens, even though he's a longshot at 6-1. Blazing Sevens is the only horse in the 2023 Preakness Stakes field trained by Chad Brown, the trainer for Early Voting, the 2022 Preakness Stakes winner. Brown has won two of the last six Preakness Stakes and has all of his attention on Blazing Sevens leading into the weekend. Brown's last two Preakness Stakes winning horses skipped the Kentucky Derby, the same trajectory as Blazing Sevens.

The brown colt finished third at the Blue Grass Stakes on April 8, finishing behind Kentucky Derby horses in Tapit Trice and Verifying in his fourth career graded stakes race. His other three graded races were all won by Forte, the Kentucky Derby favorite before scratching with a foot injury. Blazing Sevens has competed against the best horses around and won't be intimidated by the stage of the Preakness Stakes. He has two victories in six races, and at 6-1 odds in a smaller field, Blazing Sevens may be able to add to that victory list. See who else to back here.

Demling has also locked in his 2023 Kentucky Derby picks for Mage, the Kentucky Derby winner and 2023 Preakness Stakes favorite. Mage sent shockwaves through the horse racing world with his victory at Churchill Downs.

Mage showcased his speed at Churchill Downs, and will try to do the same at the 2023 Preakness Stakes, which is one-16th of a mile shorter than the Kentucky Derby. Mage, trained by Gustavo Delgado, will start from the No. 3 post position at Pimlico Race Course. He didn't race as a two-year-old, but Mage has won two of his four starts as a three-year-old. See Demling's shocking prediction for Mage here.

Kentucky Derby favorite Forte, who was scratched just hours before the race, will not race in the Preakness Stakes 2023. He was placed on the veterinarian's list the day of the Kentucky Derby, and horses on that list are not allowed to enter upcoming races. Forte will be off the list in time for the Preakness 2023, but entry for the second jewel of the Triple Crown was on Monday, May 15.

Trainer Todd Pletcher originally told reporters he wanted clarification regarding his star horses' status. Forte needs a workout and blood test to get off the veterinarian's list, but none of that mattered following Monday's 2023 Preakness Stakes post draw given he was not included in the field. The multiple Grade 1 winner galloped 1 3/8 miles at Churchill Downs two days after being scratched by KHRC veterinarians and could race in the future.

2023 Preakness Stakes horses, odds