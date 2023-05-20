After a surprising Kentucky Derby in which Mage was a victorious longshot, the horse racing world now now turns to the 2023 Preakness Stakes on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course. The race had a handle of nearly $68 million last year, but over the 147-year history of the Preakness, the favorite has won 49.3% of the time, making backing him essentially a coin flip for your 2023 Preakness Stakes bets. At 8-5, Mage is the 2023 Preakness Stakes favorite, paying back a little over even money. Following Mage in the 2023 Preakness Stakes odds are National Treasure (4-1) and Blazing Sevens (6-1), Red Route One (10-1), Perform (15-1), Coffeewithchris (20-1), and Chase the Chaos (50-1).

The 2023 Preakness Stakes post time is 7:01 p.m. ET on Saturday. Before making any Preakness Stakes 2023 predictions, you'll want to see elite horse racing handicapper Jody Demling's 2023 Preakness Stakes picks and analysis.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has called the Preakness winner nine times in the last 18 years, and nailed his 2022 Preakness exacta. Demling also enters the 2023 Preakness Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest! He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Additionally, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 tries. Anyone who has followed him on these races is way up.

2023 Preakness Stakes predictions for Mage, Blazing Sevens

One surprise: Demling is high on Blazing Sevens, even though he's a longshot at 6-1. The horse is a half-brother of Kentucky Derby winner Mage, with both sired by the 2017 American two-year-old champion in Good Magic. Blazing Sevens has pedigree on his side in addition to a two-time Preakness winner as a trainer, Chad Brown.

Blazing Sevens is going undervalued in 2023 Preakness Stakes bets, in part, because of a disastrous performance at the Grade 2 Fountain of Youth Stakes. Coming off a four-month layoff, he finished eighth out of nine horses. However, that race appears to be an outlier since he's finished no worse than fourth in his four Grade 1 starts, which have all come after much shorter breaks. With a six-week layoff for the Preakness, Blazing Sevens should be in peak form and is a horse to jump on at his longshot Preakness Stakes odds 2023.

Demling has also locked in his 2023 Kentucky Derby picks for Mage, the Kentucky Derby winner and 2023 Preakness Stakes favorite. The son of Good Magic by Big Brown mare Puca began his career as a three-year-old with a maiden win at Gulfstream Park on Jan. 28. He returned a month later to run fourth against a loaded Fountain of Youth Stakes field led by champion Forte.

Mage showed improvement in his next start at the Florida Derby, with Forte needing a surge in the final furlong to best Mage by a length. With Forte scratched at Churchill Downs, Mage continued to show improvement in a Kentucky Derby win in which he shook off a poor start to close impressively. However, he'd become only the third horse in history to win the first two legs of the Triple Crown after only three previous starts (Justify, Big Brown).

Kentucky Derby favorite Forte, who was scratched just hours before the race, will not race in the Preakness Stakes 2023. He was placed on the veterinarian's list the day of the Kentucky Derby, and horses on that list are not allowed to enter upcoming races. Forte will be off the list in time for the Preakness 2023, but entry for the second jewel of the Triple Crown was on Monday, May 15.

Trainer Todd Pletcher originally told reporters he wanted clarification regarding his star horses' status. Forte needs a workout and blood test to get off the veterinarian's list, but none of that mattered following Monday's 2023 Preakness Stakes post draw given he was not included in the field. The multiple Grade 1 winner galloped 1 3/8 miles at Churchill Downs two days after being scratched by KHRC veterinarians and could race in the future.

How to make 2023 Preakness Stakes picks, bets

