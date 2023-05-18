The 2023 Preakness Stakes promises plenty of excitement for horse racing fans everywhere. An American thoroughbred horse race, the Preakness Stakes is held on the third Saturday in May at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The Preakness Stakes is run at 1 3/16 miles or 9.5 furlongs, making it the shortest of the Triple Crown horse races. According to the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds, Mage, fresh off a win in the Kentucky Derby, is the 8-5 favorite. Other top 2023 Preakness Stakes contenders include First Mission (5-2), National Treasure (4-1), Blazing Sevens (6-1) and Red Route One (10-1).

The 2023 Preakness Stakes post time is 7:01 p.m. ET on Saturday. Before making any Preakness Stakes 2023 predictions, you'll want to see elite horse racing handicapper Jody Demling's 2023 Preakness Stakes picks and analysis.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has called the Preakness winner nine times in the last 18 years, and nailed his 2022 Preakness exacta. Demling also enters the 2023 Preakness Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest! He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Additionally, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 tries. Anyone who has followed him on these races is way up.

2023 Preakness Stakes predictions for Mage, Red Route One

One surprise: Demling is high on Red Route One, even though he's a double-digit underdog. Red Route One largely fell off the Triple Crown radar after he finished sixth at the Arkansas Derby on April 1.

However, other recent results suggest that run might have been an outlier. He bounced back with a win at the Bath House Row, also at Oaklawn, just three weeks later. In his prior two races, the Rebel Stakes and Southwest Stakes, he finished second against strong competition. See who else to back here.

Demling has also locked in his 2023 Kentucky Derby picks for Mage, the Kentucky Derby winner and 2023 Preakness Stakes favorite. Mage sent shockwaves through the horse racing world with his victory at Churchill Downs.

Mage showcased his speed at Churchill Downs, and will try to do the same at the 2023 Preakness Stakes, which is one-16th of a mile shorter than the Kentucky Derby. Mage, trained by Gustavo Delgado, will start from the No. 3 post position at Pimlico Race Course. He didn't race as a two-year-old, but Mage has won two of his four starts as a three-year-old. See Demling's shocking prediction for Mage here.

Kentucky Derby favorite Forte, who was scratched just hours before the race, will not race in the Preakness Stakes 2023. He was placed on the veterinarian's list the day of the Kentucky Derby, and horses on that list are not allowed to enter upcoming races. Forte will be off the list in time for the Preakness 2023, but entry for the second jewel of the Triple Crown was on Monday, May 15.

Trainer Todd Pletcher originally told reporters he wanted clarification regarding his star horses' status. Forte needs a workout and blood test to get off the veterinarian's list, but none of that mattered following Monday's 2023 Preakness Stakes post draw given he was not included in the field. The multiple Grade 1 winner galloped 1 3/8 miles at Churchill Downs two days after being scratched by KHRC veterinarians and could race in the future.

How to make 2023 Preakness Stakes picks, bets

