The 2023 Preakness Stakes will take place on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course. Last year's Kentucky Derby winner, Rich Strike, was held out of the Preakness Stakes following his miracle victory, but this year's winner, Mage, will be in the 2023 Preakness Stakes field. Mage's 105 Beyer Speed Figure in his Kentucky Derby win was the second-fastest of any three-year-old this year and he'll likely try to come from off the pace again at Pimlico on Saturday. Mage is the 3-1 favorite to win the middle jewel of the horse racing Triple Crown according to the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds. First Mission is next on the Preakness 2023 odds board at 5-1, while Blazing Sevens and Disarm, who ran an impressive fourth at Churchill Downs, are both 12-1.

The 2023 Preakness Stakes post time is 6:50 p.m. ET. Before making any Preakness Stakes 2023 predictions, you'll want to see elite horse racing handicapper Jody Demling's 2023 Preakness Stakes picks and analysis.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has called the Preakness winner nine times in the last 18 years, and nailed his 2022 Preakness exacta. Demling also enters the 2023 Preakness Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest! He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Additionally, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 tries. Anyone who has followed him on these races is way up.

2023 Preakness Stakes predictions for Mage, Blazing Sevens

One surprise: Demling is fading Blazing Sevens, even though he's one of the top 2023 Preakness Stakes favorites. Trainer Chad Brown took a risk by forgoing the Kentucky Derby with Early Voting last year to win the Preakness Stakes and is hoping for similar results with Blazing Sevens. Howeverm there appears to be a talent gap between Early Voting and this son of Good Magic by Trophy Girl.

After a strong two-year-old season in which he raced four times and won twice, Blazing Sevens has finished eighth and third in two starts as a three-year-old. His speed figures have been inconsistent during that time and he hasn't shown the same level of consistent improvement as Early Voting. See who else to fade here.

Demling has also locked in his 2023 Kentucky Derby picks for Mage, the Kentucky Derby winner and 2023 Preakness Stakes favorite. Mage took off at 15-1 odds as a surprising 2023 Kentucky Derby winner. He won't sneak up on anyone at the Preakness Stakes 2023, though. The Kentucky Derby was Mage's second victory in four races and his first appearance since finishing second to Forte at the Florida Derby.

The Preakness Stakes is slightly shorter than the 1 1/4-mile Kentucky Derby at 1 3/16 miles. Jockey Javier Castellano is a Preakness veteran with previous success, winning on Cloud Computing in 2017 and Bernardini in 2006. The 2023 Preakness Stakes field is still being pieced together and although Mage had a strong showing in winning the Kentucky Derby, the question remains can he do it again? The value of a 15-1 odds certainly isn't coming back, so the question becomes, is Mage worth playing as a 3-1 favorite when making 2023 Preakness Stakes bets? See Demling's shocking prediction for Mage here.

Kentucky Derby favorite Forte, who was scratched just hours before the race, is unlikely to race in the Preakness Stakes 2023, according to reports. He was placed on the veterinarian's list the day of the Kentucky Derby and horses on that list are not allowed to enter upcoming races. Forte will be off the list in time for the Preakness 2023, but entry for the second jewel of the Triple Crown is on Monday, May 15.

Trainer Todd Pletcher told reporters he wants clarification regarding his star horses' status. Forte would need a workout and a blood test to get off the veterinarian's list, but none of that would matter if he is not on the entry list. The multiple Grade 1 winner galloped 1 3/8 miles at Churchill Downs on Monday, two days after being scratched by KHRC veterinarians.

Demling's top pick is an overlooked horse who is "a star in the making."

Who wins the Preakness Stakes 2023? Where do Mage and Blazing Sevens finish?

