The second leg of the Triple Crown is on the horizon, with Pimlico Race Course hosting the 2023 Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 20. Last year's Kentucky Derby winner, Rich Strike, did not run in the Preakness, marking the second time since 1996 that the Derby champion skipped out. This year's Kentucky Derby winner, Mage, is the early 3-1 favorite in the 2023 Preakness Stakes odds. He was a 15-1 longshot heading to Churchill Downs, but he has established himself as the top horse in the 2023 Preakness Stakes field. He will have to overcome other 2023 Preakness Stakes horses like First Mission (5-1), Blazing Sevens (12-1) and Disarm (12-1). Which horses should you back with your 2023 Preakness Stakes bets?

The 2023 Preakness Stakes post time is 6:50 p.m. ET. Before making any Preakness Stakes 2023 predictions, you'll want to see elite horse racing handicapper Jody Demling's 2023 Preakness Stakes picks and analysis.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has called the Preakness winner nine times in the last 18 years, and nailed his 2022 Preakness exacta. Demling also enters the 2023 Preakness Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest! He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Additionally, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 tries. Anyone who has followed him on these races is way up.

Now, with the 2023 Preakness Stakes approaching, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions.

2023 Preakness Stakes predictions for Mage, Confidence Game

One surprise: Demling is fading Confidence Game, even though he's one of the top 2023 Preakness Stakes favorites. Confidence Game was a 21-1 longshot in the Kentucky Derby after winning the Rebel Stakes in February. However, he ran out of steam after the final turn, finishing a disappointing 10th after sitting in fourth for a chunk of the race.

His chances of winning at Pimlico Race Course slimmed when Mage's connections confirmed that their horse would run in the second leg of the Triple Crown. Mage had too much speed for Confidence Game to match at the end of that race, which was not a surprising development. Confidence Game had mediocre speed figures entering the Kentucky Derby, and that could cost him again at Pimlico. See who else to fade here.

Demling has also locked in his 2023 Kentucky Derby picks for Mage, the Kentucky Derby winner and 2023 Preakness Stakes favorite. Mage took off at 15-1 odds as a surprising 2023 Kentucky Derby winner. He won't sneak up on anyone at the Preakness Stakes 2023, though. The Kentucky Derby was Mage's second victory in four races and his first appearance since finishing second to Forte at the Florida Derby.

The Preakness Stakes is slightly shorter than the 1 1/4-mile Kentucky Derby at 1 3/16 miles. Jockey Javier Castellano is a Preakness veteran with previous success, winning on Cloud Computing in 2017 and Bernardini in 2006. The 2023 Preakness Stakes field is still being pieced together and although Mage had a strong showing in winning the Kentucky Derby, the question remains can he do it again? The value of a 15-1 odds certainly isn't coming back, so the question becomes, is Mage worth playing as a 3-1 favorite when making 2023 Preakness Stakes bets? See Demling's shocking prediction for Mage here.

Kentucky Derby favorite Forte, who was scratched just hours before the race, is unlikely to race in the Preakness Stakes 2023, according to reports. He was placed on the veterinarian's list the day of the Kentucky Derby and horses on that list are not allowed to enter upcoming races. Forte will be off the list in time for the Preakness 2023, but entry for the second jewel of the Triple Crown is on Monday, May 15.

Trainer Todd Pletcher told reporters he wants clarification regarding his star horses' status. Forte would need a workout and a blood test to get off the veterinarian's list, but none of that would matter if he is not on the entry list. The multiple Grade 1 winner galloped 1 3/8 miles at Churchill Downs on Monday, two days after being scratched by KHRC veterinarians.

How to make 2023 Preakness Stakes picks, bets

Demling's top pick is an overlooked horse who is "a star in the making."

Who wins the Preakness Stakes 2023? Where do Mage and Confidence Game finish?

