First Mission scratched on the advice of veterinarians on Friday, a little more than 24 hours before Saturday's running of the 2023 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. First Mission was the first horse to bow out this week after the 2023 Kentucky Derby had five horses scratch during race week. Mage, the 2023 Kentucky Derby winner, is the 8-5 favorite among the 2023 Preakness Stakes horses. National Treasure (4-1) and Blazing Sevens (6-1) follow in the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds in the seven-horse field. Mage showed the ability to escape from a crowded field in the Kentucky Derby, but it remains to be seen whether he can win the Preakness Stakes 2023 in more space.

Post time is scheduled for 7:01 p.m. ET at Pimlico Race Course. With so much to consider while making your 2023 Preakness Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

Is it better to start surrounded by other horses in the middle posts or on the inside or the outside with more initial breathing room? Over the last 25 years, there's been no dominant post position winner. Post 6 has the most winners (four) over that span, with Posts 4, 5 and 7 all tied with three winners. The rail, Post 1, has only won twice over the last 25 years. The 2023 Preakness Stakes post draw was held on Monday, assigning each horse his spot in the 2023 Preakness Stakes field. Mage will run from Post No. 3.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Preakness Stakes like this, and SportsLine expert Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2023 Preakness Stakes picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has called the Preakness winner nine times in the last 18 years, and nailed his 2022 Preakness exacta. Demling also enters the 2023 Preakness Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Additionally, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 tries. Anyone who has followed him on these races is way up. Now, he's sharing all of his 2023 Preakness Stakes bets here.

Preakness Stakes Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $25.80 at the 2022 Preakness Stakes with Early Voting and Epicenter.

Preakness Stakes Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $66.50 at the 2022 Preakness Stakes with Early Voting, Epicenter and Creative Minister.

Preakness Stakes Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned $162.90 at the 2022 Preakness Stakes with Early Voting, Epicenter, Creative Minister and Secret Oath.

While Demling has no quibbles with the favorite status of Mage, he plans to hold tickets with National Treasure (4-1) and is using a middle-of-the-pack longshot who could really spice up the payouts. You can see his picks here.

Demling has specific recommendations for exacta, trifecta and superfecta wagers so you can cover all your bases at the Preakness Stakes 2023. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

So which horses do you take? And in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Demling's picks for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets for the 2023 Preakness Stakes.

