There is only one horse from the Kentucky Derby in the 2023 Preakness Stakes field, as Mage will try to keep his Triple Crown hopes alive on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course. His lack of experience was a question mark heading into Churchill Downs, and now he will have to overcome the quick turnaround. Mage is the 8-5 favorite in the 2023 Preakness Stakes odds, putting him ahead of 2023 Preakness Stakes horses like National Treasure (4-1), Blazing Sevens (6-1), and Red Route One (10-1). Does Mage have value amid the other 2023 Preakness Stakes contenders, and how should you formulate your 2023 Preakness Stakes bets with a hefty favorite?

Post time is scheduled for 7:01 p.m. ET at Pimlico Race Course. With so much to consider while making your 2023 Preakness Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

The Preakness Stakes has been run since 1873, with the first televised edition coming when CBS aired the race in 1948. It has been run at seven different distances, but it has been at 1 3/16 miles since 1925. Secretariat, who won the Triple Crown in 1973, holds the Preakness Stakes time record at 1:53:00. Trainer Bob Baffert is tied with R. Wyndham Walden for the most Preakness wins by a trainer with seven and can break the record if National Treasure wins on Saturday in the Preakness Stakes 2023. National Treasure will be ridden by jockey John Velasquez, who has six Triple Crown victories, but has yet to win the Preakness.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has called the Preakness winner nine times in the last 18 years, and nailed his 2022 Preakness exacta. Demling also enters the 2023 Preakness Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Preakness Stakes Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $25.80 at the 2022 Preakness Stakes with Early Voting and Epicenter.

Preakness Stakes Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $66.50 at the 2022 Preakness Stakes with Early Voting, Epicenter and Creative Minister.

Preakness Stakes Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned $162.90 at the 2022 Preakness Stakes with Early Voting, Epicenter, Creative Minister and Secret Oath.

