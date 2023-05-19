For the first time since 1969, only one Kentucky Derby entrant will run at the 2023 Preakness Stakes, the second leg of the Triple Crown. That horse will be Kentucky Derby winner, Mage, the 8-5 favorite to win in the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds. National Treasure (4-1) and Blazing Sevens (8-1) follow in the seven-horse 2023 Preakness Stakes field. National Treasure, trained by Bob Baffert, marks the 70-year-old trainer's return to the Triple Crown stage since Medina Spirit crossed the finish line first in the 2021 Kentucky Derby, but failed a post racing drug test, leading to a two-year suspension for Baffert. First Mission, who was among the Preakness 2023 favorites at 5-2, scratched on Friday morning and will not be among the 2023 Preakness Stakes horses.

Post time is scheduled for 7:01 p.m. ET at Pimlico Race Course. With so much to consider while making your 2023 Preakness Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

If Mage takes off as the favorite and wins the Preakness Stakes 2023, he'll make it an even 50/50 split for favorites and non-favorites. Entering Saturday, 73 of 147 favorites have won the Preakness Stakes, or 49.7 percent. But the favorites have struggled at the Preakness Stakes recently. In fact, the last four morning-line favorites failed to win the second leg of the Triple Crown, with Justify as the last favorite to win in 2018. The Preakness Stakes has been far kinder to the favorites than the Kentucky Derby, which the favorite has won 57 of 149 times, or 38.3%.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Preakness Stakes like this.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has called the Preakness winner nine times in the last 18 years, and nailed his 2022 Preakness exacta. Demling also enters the 2023 Preakness Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Additionally, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 tries. Anyone who has followed him on these races is way up. Now, he's sharing all of his 2023 Preakness Stakes bets here.

Top 2023 Preakness Stakes expert picks

Here's a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Preakness Stakes Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $25.80 at the 2022 Preakness Stakes with Early Voting and Epicenter.

Preakness Stakes Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $66.50 at the 2022 Preakness Stakes with Early Voting, Epicenter and Creative Minister.

Preakness Stakes Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned $162.90 at the 2022 Preakness Stakes with Early Voting, Epicenter, Creative Minister and Secret Oath.

While Demling has no quibbles with the favorite status of Mage, he plans to hold tickets with National Treasure (4-1) and is using a middle-of-the-pack longshot who could really spice up the payouts.

How to make 2023 Preakness Stakes bets

Demling has specific recommendations for exacta, trifecta and superfecta wagers so you can cover all your bases at the Preakness Stakes 2023.

So which horses do you take? And in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Demling's picks for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets for the 2023 Preakness Stakes.

