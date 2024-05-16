Trainer D. Wayne Lukas may be 88 years old, but he's still training successful thoroughbred horses, including two entered in Sunday's 2024 Preakness Stakes. Seize the Gray (15-1) won the Pat Day Mile on Kentucky Derby day two weeks ago as an upset winner. Just Steel (15-1) finished 17th in the Kentucky Derby, but second in his previous race, the Arkansas Derby, behind Muth. If Lukas were to win the Preakness Stakes 2024, it would be his seventh victory in the second leg of the Triple Crown. He last won Maryland's biggest race in May 2013 with Oxbow. Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan is 5-2 among the 2024 Preakness Stakes horses after race favorite Muth scratched on Wednesday with a fever. With so much to consider while making your 2024 Preakness Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

The 2024 Preakness Stakes will be the 149th running of the race, which first debuted in May 1873. Of the 149 races, 73 have been won by the favorite (49 percent), higher than the national average of a 35 percent. Of the 73 favorites who have won the Preakness, 28 have had odds of less than even money. Those thoroughbreds have won 18 times, or more than 64 percent of the time. Mystik Dan will try to become the 37th horse to win the first two legs of the Triple Crown. Of those, 13 have gone on to win the Triple Crown, with Justify in 2018 the last to do so.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Preakness Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

In fact, he has hit 11 of the last 16 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks in 2023.

Preakness Stakes Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $31.80 at the 2023 Preakness Stakes with National Treasure and Blazing Sevens.

Preakness Stakes Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $24.20 at the 2023 Preakness Stakes with National Treasure, Blazing Sevens and Mage.

Preakness Stakes Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned $72.40 at the 2023 Preakness Stakes with National Treasure, Blazing Sevens, Mage and Red Route One.

