The second leg of the Triple Crown has arrived, with the 2024 Preakness Stakes set to begin at 7:01 p.m. ET from Pimlico Race Course on Saturday. The Preakness Stakes 2024 is the shortest race of the Triple Crown series at 9.5 furlongs (1 3/16th miles), slightly shorter than the Kentucky Derby. Mystik Dan is making a quick turnaround after winning the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago, beating Sierra Leone and Forever Young in a photo finish. He is now trying to become the first horse since Justify (2018) to win the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes. Mystik Dan is 5-2 in the 2024 Preakness Stakes odds. The pre-race favorite, Muth, scratched with a fever.

Catching Freedom and Imagination are both 6-1 among the 2024 Preakness Stakes horses. Imagination is trained by eight-time Preakness winner Bob Baffert, so is he a horse you should target with your 2024 Preakness Stakes betting picks? With so much to consider while making your 2024 Preakness Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

Two of the winningest trainers in Preakness Stakes history will seek another victory this year, as Bob Baffert is an eight-time champion and D. Wayne Lukas is a six-time winner. Baffert has one of the top contenders in Imagination (6-1), while Seize the Grey and Just Steel are both 15-1 for Lukas. Robert Wyndham Walden has the second-most Preakness wins (7) behind Baffert, so Lukas will try to tie that mark on Saturday. Four of Baffert's record eight victories have come since 2010, including the last two Triple Crown winners. American Pharoah broke a 37-year drought in 2015, while Justify became the 13th Triple Crown winner in 2018.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Preakness Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Preakness Stakes 2024. In fact, he has hit 11 of the last 16 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks in 2023.

Preakness Stakes Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $31.80 at the 2023 Preakness Stakes with National Treasure and Blazing Sevens.

Preakness Stakes Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $24.20 at the 2023 Preakness Stakes with National Treasure, Blazing Sevens and Mage.

Preakness Stakes Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned $72.40 at the 2023 Preakness Stakes with National Treasure, Blazing Sevens, Mage and Red Route One.

Demling is fading Catching Freedom this year, even though he's one of the favorites at 6-1. Instead, he is building his tickets around Imagination

