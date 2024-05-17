Hall-of-Famer Bob Baffert will try to produce back-to-back winners for the third time when Imagination runs in the 2024 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. Baffert became the seventh trainer to have a horse win the Preakness in consecutive years when Silver Charm and Real Quiet triumphed in 1997 and 1998, respectively. The all-time leader with 17 wins in Triple Crown races, he repeated the feat with Point Given in 2001 and War Emblem in 2002. After notching his record eighth Preakness victory when National Treasure made it to the winner's circle last year, Baffert saw his chances to go back-to-back again shrink when 8-5 Preakness Stakes 2024 favorite Muth was scratched on Wednesday due to a fever. He still has a shot with Imagination, who has posted two wins and four second-place finishes in six career starts. Imagination is 3-1 and Mystik Dan is 8-5 in the current 2024 Preakness Stakes odds. Catching Freedom is 7-2 and Tuscan Gold rounds out the top four in the eight-horse Preakness Stakes 2024 field at 9-2.

Post time for the second leg of the Triple Crown is 7:01 p.m. ET. With an accomplished field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what SportsLine writer Gene Menez has to say before making any Preakness Stakes picks or horse racing predictions, given the success he had in last year's race.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010.

In 2015, while writing for Sports on Earth, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta (American Pharoah, Firing Line, Dortmund and Frosted), which paid $1,268.20 for $2. Then in 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

In a span of seven races last year for SportsLine, he cashed the winner of the Lecomte Stakes, the exacta in the Southwest Stakes, the winner of the Holy Bull Stakes, the winner of the Sam F. Davis Stakes, and the trifecta in the Jenny Wiley Stakes. Most importantly, he correctly called National Treasure to win last year's Preakness.

Top 2024 Preakness Stakes predictions

One surprise: Menez is completely tossing Mystik Dan, even though he is the Kentucky Derby winner and Preakness 2024 favorite. Mystik Dan pulled off the upset at the Kentucky Derby, when he edged Sierra Leone and Forever Young in a three-horse photo finish. It was the second win in three starts for the colt, who also was victorious in the Southwest Stakes in early February before finishing third in the Arkansas Derby eight weeks later.

Now, Mystik Dan looks to move closer to becoming the 14th Triple Crown winner and first since Justify in 2018. He will have had only two weeks between starts, and the only other time that occurred, he finished a disappointing fifth, eight lengths behind the winner. "To me, this is a red flag," Menez told SportsLine.

Moreover, Menez's top pick is a horse who is "set up to run a career-best race." He also is high on a double-digit longshot who should "come running late."

