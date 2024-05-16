Longshot Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan can take the second step towards becoming the 13th Triple Crown winner of all-time when he leaves the starting gate in the 2024 Preakness Stakes on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. In the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago, Mystik Dan rode the rail to win a three-horse photo finish and capture the first leg of the Triple Crown. With a win on Saturday, he would go to the Belmont Stakes on June 8 with a chance to become the first Triple Crown winner since Justify in 2018. Mystik Dan is 5-2 in the 2024 Preakness Stakes odds, and morning-line favorite Muth scratched on Wednesday.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010.

In 2015, while writing for Sports on Earth, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta (American Pharoah, Firing Line, Dortmund and Frosted), which paid $1,268.20 for $2. Then in 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

In a span of seven races last year for SportsLine, he cashed the winner of the Lecomte Stakes, the exacta in the Southwest Stakes, the winner of the Holy Bull Stakes, the winner of the Sam F. Davis Stakes, and the trifecta in the Jenny Wiley Stakes. Most importantly, he correctly called National Treasure to win last year's Preakness.

One surprise: Menez is completely tossing Mystik Dan, even though he is the Kentucky Derby winner and Preakness 2024 favorite. Mystik Dan has three wins, one second and one third in seven career starts. Two weeks ago, he famously won the Kentucky Derby by a nose over Sierra Leone. Forever Young was another nose back in third.

But the last time Mystik Dan ran back on two weeks' rest, he did not do well, finishing a dull fifth and losing by eight lengths. That was the worst finish of his career. "To me, this is a red flag," Menez told SportsLine. Menez will not be using Mystik Dan in any of his wagers. You can see all of Menez's 2024 Preakness Stakes bets here.

