Legendary trainer Bob Baffert's hopes of adding to his record number of wins in the Preakness Stakes were damaged when 8-5 favorite Muth was scratched on Wednesday due to a fever. However, Baffert still has a chance to notch his ninth victory with Imagination when the 2024 Preakness Stakes takes place Saturday at Pimlico Race Course. Baffert was tied with Robert Wyndham Walden for the most Preakness wins before National Treasure triumphed last year. He's now looking to go back-to-back for the third time (1997-98, 2001-02) with Imagination, who is 6-1 in the 2024 Preakness Stakes odds. Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan is 5-2, Catching Freedom is 6-1, and Tuscan Gold rounds out the top four 2024 Preakness Stakes horses at 8-1.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010.

In 2015, while writing for Sports on Earth, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta (American Pharoah, Firing Line, Dortmund and Frosted), which paid $1,268.20 for $2. Then in 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

In a span of seven races last year for SportsLine, he cashed the winner of the Lecomte Stakes, the exacta in the Southwest Stakes, the winner of the Holy Bull Stakes, the winner of the Sam F. Davis Stakes, and the trifecta in the Jenny Wiley Stakes. Most importantly, he correctly called National Treasure to win last year's Preakness.

Top 2024 Preakness Stakes predictions

One surprise: Menez is completely tossing Mystik Dan, even though he is the Kentucky Derby winner and Preakness 2024 favorite. By edging Sierra Leone by a nose to win the Kentucky Derby, Mystik Dan helped trainer Ken McPeek complete his personal triple crown. McPeek won the Belmont Stakes with Sarava in 2002 and was victorious in the Preakness four years ago with Swiss Skydiver.

McPeek is hoping Mystik Dan fares better this time around than he did the first time he ran on short rest. The colt posted the first win of his career on Nov. 12 at Churchill Downs, but was back on that track 13 days later and finished eight lengths behind race winner Who Dey in fifth place. "To me, this is a red flag," Menez told SportsLine. Menez will not be using Mystik Dan in any of his wagers. You can see all of Menez's 2024 Preakness Stakes bets here.

2024 Preakness Stakes odds, contenders, post positions