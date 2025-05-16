The second leg of the Triple Crown is here. At 7:01 p.m. ET on Saturday, millions will be focused on horse racing from Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore for the 150th running of the Preakness Stakes. The 2025 Preakness Stakes won't serve as the second leg of a potential Triple Crown champion, but it could be the beginning of the first Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes winner since Justify in 2018. Journalism, who finished second at the Kentucky Derby, is the 8-5 favorite in the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds. The colt is followed by Sandman (4-1), River Thames (9-2) and Clever Again (5-1) in the latest 2025 Preakness Stakes futures.

Journalism will attempt to become the first favorite since Justify to win the Preakness Stakes.

Doyle is an experienced horse bettor, having lived less than 20 miles from both Belmont Park and Aqueduct Racetrack in New York. He prefers to play multirace wagers, from doubles to Pick 6s. And in 2020, he had the biggest score of his life, hitting a $150,000 Pick 5 at Oaklawn Park. During the 2023 Triple Crown, Doyle was on fire. He correctly called 15-1 longshot Mage to win the Kentucky Derby and 8-1 longshot Arcangelo to win the Belmont Stakes. Anyone who has followed him on betting apps like FanDuel Racing, TwinSpires and 1/ST BET could have been way up.

Top 2025 Preakness Stakes predictions

One of Doyle's surprising 2025 Preakness Stakes picks: He is fading Sandman, even though he has the second-shortest odds at 4-1. Sandman took off with the third-shortest odds at the Kentucky Derby and was never much of a factor as he finished seventh in the middle of the pack. Sandman has three wins in nine career starts, but he has only one victory in six career graded stakes races, and that's a concern for Doyle, especially at the price.

Sandman is the son of Tapit, who, despite being a successful sire, has never produced a Preakness Stakes winner. Trainer Mark Casse does have a victory at the Preakness Stakes, but that came in 2019, and he's winless in the second leg of the Triple Crown since then. Casse told the Paulick Report this week that Sandman ran with minor hoof tenderness at the Kentucky Derby and given the results at Churchill Downs, Doyle is staying away from Sandman in 2025 Preakness Stakes bets.

2025 Preakness Stakes horses, odds

2025 Preakness Stakes horses, lineup

Preakness Stakes profiles 1 Goal Oriented | 2 Journalism | 3 American Promise | 4 Heart of Honor | 5 Pay Billy | 6 River Thames | 7 Sandman | 8 Clever Again | 9 Gosger