Bob Baffert has accounted for more than 25% of all Preakness Stakes wins since the Hall of Fame training won his first in 1997. He has one horse to focus on in the 2025 Preakness Stakes field to extend his record-number Preakness Stakes victories to nine. Baffert is training Goal Oriented and even with the Baffert name behind him, the horse is outside the top three favorites at 6-1 in the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds to win. Is this a rare chance to find value on a Baffert horse when making 2025 Preakness Stakes bets and 2025 Preakness Stakes betting picks?

Journalism is the 8-5 favorite, followed by Sandman (4-1), River Thames (9-2) and Clever Again (5-1) among the 2025 Preakness Stakes horses. The 150th running of the race has a scheduled post time of 7:01 p.m. ET from Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. Before making any 2025 Preakness Stakes picks, you'll want to see what SportsLine horse racing expert Tim Doyle has to say before making any 2025 Preakness Stakes picks or horse racing predictions.

Doyle is an experienced horse bettor, having lived less than 20 miles from both Belmont Park and Aqueduct Racetrack in New York. He prefers to play multirace wagers, from doubles to Pick 6s. And in 2020, he had the biggest score of his life, hitting a $150,000 Pick 5 at Oaklawn Park. During the 2023 Triple Crown, Doyle was on fire. He correctly called 15-1 longshot Mage to win the Kentucky Derby and 8-1 longshot Arcangelo to win the Belmont Stakes. Anyone who has followed him on betting apps like FanDuel Racing, TwinSpires and 1/ST BET could have been way up.

Top 2025 Preakness Stakes predictions

One of Doyle's surprising 2025 Preakness Stakes picks: He is fading Sandman, even though he has the second-shortest odds at 4-1. Sandman garnered social media fame during Kentucky Derby week as more people started learning about the horses in the field and realized the horse's name was partly inspired by the Metallica hit, "Enter Sandman." Music, and even sports fans depending on your favorite teams, have an emotional attachment to that song, which drew more wagers on the horse and played a role in his odds dropping down to where he took off as the third-favorite in a 19-horse Kentucky Derby field.

Sandman finished seventh in the first leg of the Triple Crown and with an even smaller field of options to pick from, novice horse racing bettors may rally around Sandman's name again. Sandman is capable of winning a race like the Preakness Stakes, as he won the Arkansas Derby as one of the top prep races on the Road to the Kentucky Derby. However, with that being his only win in six graded stakes races, Doyle is staying away from the social media-famed Sandman. See which 2025 Preakness Stakes horses he likes at SportsLine.

Instead of playing Sandman, Doyle is high on a double-digit longshot whose trainer thinks "could run big." He also likes another horse outside the top-three favorites to climb into the money.

2025 Preakness Stakes horses, odds

2025 Preakness Stakes horses, lineup

