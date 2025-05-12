The 2025 Preakness Stakes field is still taking shape and trainer Bill Mott made the controversial decision to hold Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty out of the second leg of the Triple Crown. However, there are several horses that appear to be targeting a run on Saturday, May 17 at Pimlico Race Course. Posts will be drawn on Monday after all 2025 Preakness Stakes contenders are officially entered and post time for race day is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. ET. Journalism is the favorite at 6-5 in the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds, followed by Sandman at 7-2. Before making any 2025 Preakness Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and 2025 Preakness Stakes futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling, considering his domination of Triple Crown races.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers in the Kentucky Derby in the correct order. He also called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including 2023 when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta. He hit the trifecta in the 2024 Preakness Stakes and has predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years.

Will Sovereignty run in the Preakness Stakes 2025? No, Sovereignty won't run at Pimlico in the Preakness 2025. Sired by Into Mischief out of the Bernardini mare Crowned, Sovereignty captured graded-stakes wins in the Street Sense Stakes and Fountain of Youth Stakes before finishing second to Tappan Street in the Florida Derby. With Tappan Street out because of an injury, he went off as the second favorite (5-1) at Churchill Downs.

Sovereignty was squeezed inside out of the gates but jockey Junior Alvarado got him settled in along the rail. He was 13 1/2 lengths off the pace set by Citizen Bull in the backstretch, where he and Journalism began moving up through the field. The pair swung wide around the final turn and dueled down the homestretch, but Sovereignty pulled away in the final furlong for a 1 1/2-length win.

Journalism, the Kentucky Derby favorite who finished a hard-fought second in the first leg of the Triple Crown. Journalism may not have won the Kentucky Derby, but he'll still be confident heading into the Preakness Stakes 2025.

Journalism has won four of his last five starts and has never finished worse than third in his career. He is the son of Curlin, who ran often and won 11 of 16 career races, never finishing worse than fourth. Curlin won the Preakness Stakes in 2007 and Journalism will look to follow in his footsteps at Pimlico.

Clever Again is an 8-1 longshot. Sire American Pharoah is the only horse in history to win the Triple Crown and the Breeders' Cup Classic in the same season and he's also been successful as a stud, as he's fathered a handful of G1 winners and even had two of his offspring in the 2025 Kentucky Derby.

Clever Again debuted at Keeneland in a 4 1/2-furlong spring last April but didn't race again until February of this year at Oaklawn Park. However, he showcased some impressive speed in a win at the Hot Springs Stakes (LS) in March over a field that included Del Mar Futurity (G1) winner Gaming. Trainer Steve Asmussen is a two-time Preakness Stakes winner with Curlin (2007) and Rachel Alexandra (2009), and he noted that he's a physically capable horse that is extremely manageable.

2025 Preakness Stakes odds, post positions