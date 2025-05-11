With the Kentucky Derby in the rearview mirror, the Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown is now on the horizon, the 2025 Preakness Stakes. The Preakness 2025 will take place on Saturday, May 17, from Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. Half-a-furlong will be shaved off from the Kentucky Derby, with the 3-year-old thoroughbreds competing over 1 3/16-mile Preakness Stakes distance. This will be the 150th running of the race and is also the 100th anniversary of it being held at 1 3/16 miles. With Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty bypassing the Run for the Black-Eyed Susans, Kentucky Derby favorite Journalism tops the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds at 6-5. Before making any 2025 Preakness Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and 2025 Preakness Stakes futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling, considering his domination of Triple Crown races.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers in the Kentucky Derby in the correct order. He also called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including 2023 when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta. He hit the trifecta in the 2024 Preakness Stakes and has predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years. Anyone who has followed those picks on sites like FanDuel Racing and TwinSpires is up huge.

Now, with the 2025 Preakness Stakes post positions set and odds on the board, Demling is sharing his 2025 Preakness Stakes betting picks and 2025 Preakness Stakes predictions

Top 2025 Preakness predictions, expert analysis

Will Sovereignty run in the Preakness Stakes 2025? No, Sovereignty won't run at Pimlico in the Preakness 2025. Sired by Into Mischief out of the Bernardini mare Crowned, Sovereignty captured graded-stakes wins in the Street Sense Stakes and Fountain of Youth Stakes before finishing second to Tappan Street in the Florida Derby. With Tappan Street out because of an injury, he went off as the second favorite (5-1) at Churchill Downs.

Sovereignty was squeezed inside out of the gates but jockey Junior Alvarado got him settled in along the rail. He was 13 1/2 lengths off the pace set by Citizen Bull in the backstretch, where he and Journalism began moving up through the field. The pair swung wide around the final turn and dueled down the homestretch, but Sovereignty pulled away in the final furlong for a 1 1/2-length win.

Demling just revealed his 2025 Preakness Stakes projections for Journalism, the Kentucky Derby favorite who finished a hard-fought second in the first leg of the Triple Crown. Journalism was the favorite at the Derby, only to finish as runner-up, which ended a four-start winning streak for the colt. He's finished in the money in all six of his career starts, with three graded stakes victories. Prior to the Derby, Journalism had never raced outside of California, and coming off a runner-up at Churchill Downs, he still has to prove he can win outside of California.

While trainer Michael McCarthy is now 0 for 2 with Kentucky Derby starters, he is 1 for 1 at the Preakness. He won his lone start when he saddled Rombauer in 2021, however, jockey Umberto Rispoli has never mounted a horse in the Preakness before. Journalism will look to follow in his father's footsteps on May 17 as the horse's sire, Curlin, won the 2007 Preakness following an in-the-money finish at that year's Kentucky Derby.

One surprise: Demling is high on Clever Again, even though he's an 8-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Trainer Steve Asmussen is certainly not disappointed that Sovereignty is skipping the Preakness, as that lessens the difficulty for his horse in the Preakness Stakes. Clever Again is the son of Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, and he is set to make his fourth career start at Pimlico.

Cloud Computing (2017) and Early Voting (2022) are recent examples of horses who skipped the Kentucky Derby and won in their fourth career starts in the Preakness. Asmussen is a two-time Preakness winner and neither of his Kentucky Derby runners will be in the field. Clever Again posted a 101 speed figure and is coming off consecutive victories, so his potential makes him worth backing as an inexperienced horse in the Preakness.

How to make 2025 Preakness Stakes picks, bets

Demling is especially high on a huge longshot who "could be a factor" and will spice up your exotics.

Which horse wins the Preakness Stakes 2025, and which huge longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2025 Preakness Stakes odds below

2025 Preakness Stakes odds, post positions