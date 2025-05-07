After going 37 years between Triple Crown winners, American horse racing fans were spoiled in 2015 and 2018 when Bob Baffert led American Pharoah and Justify to Triple Crown wins. However, in the six years since, there have been 18 different winners of American Classics. Sovereignty will not have a chance to change that on Saturday, May 17 at the 2025 Preakness Stakes after his connections announced this week that he won't run. Post time is scheduled for approximately 6:50 p.m. ET at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore and Sovereignty was the 8-5 favorite in the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds.

Journalism was the Kentucky Derby favorite and battled hard down the stretch to finish as the runner-up, and he's now 5-2 in the 2025 Preakness Stakes futures. Before making any 2025 Preakness Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and 2025 Preakness Stakes futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling, considering his domination of Triple Crown races.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers in the Kentucky Derby in the correct order. He also called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including 2023 when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta. He hit the trifecta in the 2024 Preakness Stakes and has predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years. Anyone who has followed those picks on sites like FanDuel Racing, TwinSpires and 1/ST BET is up huge.

Now, with the 2025 Preakness Stakes post positions set and odds on the board

Will Sovereignty run in the Preakness Stakes 2025? No, Sovereignty won't run at Pimlico in the Preakness 2025. Sired by Into Mischief out of the Bernardini mare Crowned, Sovereignty captured graded-stakes wins in the Street Sense Stakes and Fountain of Youth Stakes before finishing second to Tappan Street in the Florida Derby. With Tappan Street out because of an injury, he went off as the second favorite (5-1) at Churchill Downs.

Sovereignty was squeezed inside out of the gates but jockey Junior Alvarado got him settled in along the rail. He was 13 1/2 lengths off the pace set by Citizen Bull in the backstretch, where he and Journalism began moving up through the field. The pair swung wide around the final turn and dueled down the homestretch, but Sovereignty pulled away in the final furlong for a 1 1/2-length win.

Demling just revealed his 2025 Preakness Stakes projections for Journalism, the Kentucky Derby favorite who finished a hard-fought second in the first leg of the Triple Crown. Journalism broke his maiden at Del Mar last November and then earned stakes wins at the Los Alamitos Futurity (G2), San Felipe Stakes (G2) and the Santa Anita Derby (G1) to establish himself as the early Derby favorite. However, he'd never run outside of California before and only faced a field larger than five horses once.

Ultimately, he didn't appear impacted by the travel, but the deep closer found himself in an unfamiliar spot when he made his move late. Sovereignty matched him stride for stride around the final turn and then pulled away in the final furlong.

Demling has also locked in his 2025 Preakness Stakes picks for Wood Memorial winner Rodriguez, who was scratched from the Kentucky Derby last week because of a minor injury but is expected to return to the Triple Crown trail. In that victory at the Wood Memorial, Rodriguez went wire-to-wire and outlasted fellow Kentucky Derby qualifier Grande (also scratched at Churchill Downs last week) for the win.

With a general lack of early speed among the potential 2025 Preakness Stakes contenders, the expectation is that Rodriguez will go to the front again and provide the pace. However, he hasn't seen the type of closing speed that Sovereignty and Journalism bring to the table and his training schedule will likely be interrupted as he recovers from the foot bruise that held him out of the Derby.

One surprise: Demling is high on Clever Again, even though he's a 12-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Demling told SportsLine, "Clever Again is a son of Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, Clever Again has only made three career starts, but he had a 101 speed figure and will be a contender in the Preakness." See which horses to back at SportsLine now.

Demling is especially high on a huge double-digit longshot who "could be a factor" and will spice up your exotics.

Which horse wins the Preakness Stakes 2025, and which huge double-digit longshot is a must-back?

