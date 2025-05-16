Horses like River Thames and Heart of Honor will have the rest advantage over the three Kentucky Derby holdovers in the 2025 Preakness Stakes field, including Journalism, Sandman and American Promise. Post time for the Preakness Stakes 2025 is at 7:01 p.m. ET on Saturday from Pimlico Race Course. Even with two weeks of rest, Journalism (8-5) is the favorite, while River Thames, who has a nearly six-week break, is 9-2. Heart of Honor (12-1) is among the biggest 2025 Preakness Stakes longshots in the latest horse racing odds for anyone beginning their 2025 Preakness Stakes betting. Before making any 2025 Preakness Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and 2025 Preakness Stakes futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling, considering his domination of Triple Crown races.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers in the Kentucky Derby in the correct order. He also called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including 2023 when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta. He hit the trifecta in the 2024 Preakness Stakes and has predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years. Anyone who has followed those picks on sites like FanDuel Racing and TwinSpires is up huge.

Now, with the 2025 Preakness Stakes post positions set and odds on the board

Will Sovereignty run in the Preakness Stakes 2025?

Will Sovereignty run in the Preakness Stakes 2025? No, Sovereignty won't run at Pimlico in the Preakness 2025. Sired by Into Mischief out of the Bernardini mare Crowned, Sovereignty captured graded-stakes wins in the Street Sense Stakes and Fountain of Youth Stakes before finishing second to Tappan Street in the Florida Derby. With Tappan Street out because of an injury, he went off as the second favorite (5-1) at Churchill Downs.

Sovereignty was squeezed inside out of the gates but jockey Junior Alvarado got him settled in along the rail. He was 13 1/2 lengths off the pace set by Citizen Bull in the backstretch, where he and Journalism began moving up through the field. The pair swung wide around the final turn and dueled down the homestretch, but Sovereignty pulled away in the final furlong for a 1 1/2-length win.

Top 2025 Preakness predictions, expert analysis

Demling just revealed his 2025 Preakness Stakes projections for Journalism, the Kentucky Derby favorite who finished a hard-fought second in the first leg of the Triple Crown. Sovereignty is the only horse that has defeated Journalism in a race over his last five starts, as the latter entered the Derby on a four-race win streak. The horse has three stakes victories to his name but no wins of any kind outside of Southern California. The climate and track conditions that Baltimore will present are much different than what he saw on the West Coast, and he still needs to prove he can excel in a different environment.

His trainer in Michael McCarthy has little to prove at Pimlico as he won in his lone previous start at the Preakness. McCarthy saddled Rombauer to a 2021 Preakness win, despite being a 12-1 longshot. Meanwhile, jockey Umberto Rispoli has never ridden in the Preakness before after coming up just short in his Kentucky Derby debut aboard the horse. The Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown will be Journalism's third career start as the betting favorite, and he has a victory and a runner-up in the prior two.

One surprise: Demling is high on Clever Again, even though he's a 5-1 longshot for anyone taking advantage of Preakness Stakes promo codes. The horse was sired by American Pharoah, who claimed the Triple Crown in 2015 and won that year's Preakness by seven lengths, which is the sixth largest margin of victory in race history. Clever Again is coming off Hot Springs victory at Oaklawn Park in which he led wire-to-wire, giving him back-to-back wins entering the 2025 Preakness Stakes.

The horse has proven connections as he's one of three in the Preakness field with both a trainer and jockey who have won this race before. Trainer Steve Asmussen is a two-time Preakness champion (2007, 2009) who has seen each of his last three Preakness starters hit the board. As for jockey Jose Ortiz, he won aboard Early Voting (2022) and mounted Sandman at this year's Kentucky Derby. Even though Sandman has shorter Preakness odds than Clever Again, Ortiz made the switch over to the latter, which indicates how highly he thinks of Clever Again's chances of winning. See which horses to back at SportsLine now.

Demling is especially high on a huge longshot who "could be a factor" and will spice up your exotics.

Which horse wins the Preakness Stakes 2025? Check out the latest 2025 Preakness Stakes odds below.

2025 Preakness Stakes horses, contenders, profiles

Preakness Stakes profiles 1 Goal Oriented | 2 Journalism | 3 American Promise | 4 Heart of Honor | 5 Pay Billy | 6 River Thames | 7 Sandman | 8 Clever Again | 9 Gosger