The Preakness Stakes traditionally has been the spot where the Kentucky Derby winner proves if he is worthy of a Triple Crown opportunity. Times have changed in horse racing in recent years, however, and the 2025 Preakness Stakes will not feature Sovereignty, the 2025 Kentucky Derby winner. It is the fourth time in the past seven Triple Crown seasons that the Derby winner has skipped the Preakness Stakes. There are still plenty of intriguing 2025 Preakness Stakes storylines, and all eyes will be on Journalism, the pre-Kentucky Derby favorite, when the Preakness Stakes goes to post on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course.

Journalism is the 8-5 favorite in the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds. Sandman (4-1) and River Thames (9-2) are other 2025 Preakness Stakes horses getting single-digit odds. The 2025 Preakness Stakes post time is 7:01 p.m. ET on Saturday. Before making any 2025 Preakness Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and 2025 Preakness Stakes futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling, considering his domination of Triple Crown races.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers in the Kentucky Derby in the correct order. He also called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including 2023 when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta. He hit the trifecta in the 2024 Preakness Stakes and has predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years. Anyone who has followed those picks on sites like FanDuel Racing and TwinSpires is up huge.

Will Sovereignty run in the Preakness Stakes 2025? No, Sovereignty won't run at Pimlico in the Preakness 2025. Sired by Into Mischief out of the Bernardini mare Crowned, Sovereignty captured graded-stakes wins in the Street Sense Stakes and Fountain of Youth Stakes before finishing second to Tappan Street in the Florida Derby. With Tappan Street out because of an injury, he went off as the second favorite (5-1) at Churchill Downs.

Sovereignty was squeezed inside out of the gates but jockey Junior Alvarado got him settled in along the rail. He was 13 1/2 lengths off the pace set by Citizen Bull in the backstretch, where he and Journalism began moving up through the field. The pair swung wide around the final turn and dueled down the homestretch, but Sovereignty pulled away in the final furlong for a 1 1/2-length win.

Demling just revealed his 2025 Preakness Stakes projections for Journalism, the Kentucky Derby favorite who finished a hard-fought second in the first leg of the Triple Crown. Journalism entered Churchill Downs with three straight wins. His highlight was a victory at the Grade-I Santa Anita Derby, the top Derby prep race on the West Coast.

He showed some of his top-flight speed as he galloped into second at the Kentucky Derby, but ultimately was unable to run down Sovereignty. Journalism is the most accomplished horse in the 2025 Preakness Stakes, but fatigue could be an issue since he is expected to be the only Derby horse in the field on Saturday.

One surprise: Demling is high on Clever Again, even though he's a 5-1 longshot for anyone taking advantage of Preakness Stakes promo codes. There is some skepticism about this three-year-old colt since he isn't as experienced as his opponents in the Preakness Stake 2025 field. However, he has also won back-to-back races since breaking his maiden and posted a 101 speed figure, which suggests he can hold his own against Grade 1 competition.

Clever Again is notably the son of American Pharoah, who won the Triple Crown in 2015. He is also teamed up with 2022 Preakness-winning jockey Jose Ortiz and two-time Preakness-winning trainer Steve Asmussen. This horse's pedigree and speed make him an intriguing pick at the 2025 Preakness Stakes.

Demling is especially high on a huge longshot who "could be a factor" and will spice up your exotics.

Which horse wins the Preakness Stakes 2025, and which huge longshot is a must-back?

