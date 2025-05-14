With Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty bypassing in favor of the Belmont Stakes, there won't be a Triple Crown winner this year, but the 2025 Preakness Stakes is a golden opportunity for the nine horses entered and their connections. D. Wayne Lukas is a seven-time Preakness Stakes winner and could add a record-tying eighth victory while becoming the first trainer in over 20 years to go back-to-back at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday. The 89-year-old entered American Promise (15-1) into the 2025 Preakness Stakes field. Post time is scheduled for 7:01 p.m. ET and Journalism is the 8-5 favorite in the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds after finishing as runner-up at the Kentucky Derby.

Journalism drew the No. 2 post in the 2025 Preakness Stakes post draw and was sired by 2007 Preakness Stakes winner Curlin. Before making any 2025 Preakness Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and 2025 Preakness Stakes futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling, considering his domination of Triple Crown races.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers in the Kentucky Derby in the correct order. He also called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including 2023 when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta. He hit the trifecta in the 2024 Preakness Stakes and has predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years. Anyone who has followed those picks on sites like FanDuel Racing and TwinSpires is up huge.

Now, with the 2025 Preakness Stakes post positions set and odds on the board

Top 2025 Preakness predictions, expert analysis

Will Sovereignty run in the Preakness Stakes 2025? No, Sovereignty won't run at Pimlico in the Preakness 2025. Sired by Into Mischief out of the Bernardini mare Crowned, Sovereignty captured graded-stakes wins in the Street Sense Stakes and Fountain of Youth Stakes before finishing second to Tappan Street in the Florida Derby. With Tappan Street out because of an injury, he went off as the second favorite (5-1) at Churchill Downs.

Sovereignty was squeezed inside out of the gates but jockey Junior Alvarado got him settled in along the rail. He was 13 1/2 lengths off the pace set by Citizen Bull in the backstretch, where he and Journalism began moving up through the field. The pair swung wide around the final turn and dueled down the homestretch, but Sovereignty pulled away in the final furlong for a 1 1/2-length win.

Demling just revealed his 2025 Preakness Stakes projections for Journalism, the Kentucky Derby favorite who finished a hard-fought second in the first leg of the Triple Crown. Journalism debuted last October in a six-furlong maiden race at Santa Anita and finished third, but he went on to win his next four starts (including three graded-stakes wins). However, he didn't run against a field larger than five horses and all five of those races were run in California.

When he shipped to Churchill Downs, there were concerns about how he would handle the travel and a 20-horse field, but jockey Umberto Rispoli had little issue getting him into a great position at the top of the stretch. Yet, he'd wind up losing a head-to-head battle with Sovereignty and now he's making the difficult two-week turnaround while most trainers are opting to rest the best horses in their stables. Meanwhile, the No. 2 post has only produced two winners in the last 50 years.

One surprise: Demling is high on Clever Again, even though he's a 5-1 longshot for anyone taking advantage of Preakness Stakes promo codes. Hall-of-famer Steve Asmussen is the winningest trainer in the history of North American horse racing and he counts two Preakness victories among his 10,000+ wins. Curlin won the 2007 Preakness Stakes and went on to win horse of the year honors and then filly Rachel Alexandra put Asmussen back in the winner's circle again in 2009 on her way to winning horse of the year as well.

Clever Again is nowhere near as experienced, racing once as a two-year-old and then going on a 10-month hiatus before going wire-to-wire for a pair of wins at Oaklawn Park earlier this year. However, he certainly has the pedigree to win an American classic as a son of 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah. Damsire Galileo was also a three-time G1 winner overseas and those genetics plus the comfort levels of his two wins in Arkansas have Asmussen unconcerned about the added distance.

Demling is especially high on a huge longshot who "could be a factor" and will spice up your exotics.

Which horse wins the Preakness Stakes 2025, and which huge longshot is a must-back?

