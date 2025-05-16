There are several ways horses can qualify for the 2025 Preakness Stakes, but perhaps the simplest is winning the Federico Tesio Stakes. This year's winner, Pay Bill, received an automatic berth to the Preakness Stakes 2025, but is still a 20-1 longshot in the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds. Not since Deputed Testamony in 1983 has the Tesio winner gone on to win "The Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown." Perhaps that plays a role in Pay Billy's Preakness Stakes odds 2025 since no one else is a bigger longshot. The 2025 Preakness Stakes favorite is Journalism at 8-5, followed by Sandman (4-1), River Thames (9-2), Clever Again (5-1) and Goal Oriented (6-1). Who will prevail when Preakness Stakes 150 goes to post at 7:01 p.m. ET on Saturday? With so much to consider while making your 2025 Preakness Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

Bloodlines often play a role in horse racing odds and favorites, and there have been 10 Preakness winners who have sired other Preakness winners. That includes the legendary Secretariat (1973), who was sired by 1957 Preakness winner Bold Ruler. The former went on to then sire 1988 Preakness Stakes champion Risen Star. The 2025 Preakness field has a chance to make it 11 Preakness winners who were fathered by past winners since three 2025 Preakness Stakes contenders have sires who were former champions of this race. American Promise (Justify) and Clever Again (American Pharoah) are both sons of Triple Crown winners, while Journalism's father, Curlin, won this race in 2007.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Preakness Stakes like this, and SportsLine expert Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2025 Preakness Stakes picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers in the 2025 Kentucky Derby in the correct order. He has also called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including 2023 when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta. He hit the trifecta again in the 2024 Preakness Stakes and has predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years. Anyone who has followed him on those picks could be up huge at sites like FanDuel Racing, TwinSpires, and 1/ST BET when trying to figure out how to bet on the Preakness.

Here's a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Preakness Stakes Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 exacta returned $59.70 at the 2024 Preakness Stakes with Seize the Grey and Mystik Dan.

Preakness Stakes Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $183.70 at the 2024 Preakness Stakes with Seize the Grey, Mystik Dan and Catching Freedom.

Preakness Stakes Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned $749 at the 2024 Preakness Stakes with Seize the Grey, Mystik Dan, Catching Freedom and Tuscan Gold.

While Demling has no quibbles about the favorite status of Journalism (8-5), Demling is building his tickets around Clever Again (5-1).

