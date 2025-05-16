The Preakness Stakes 2025 has jockeys with varying degrees of experience and success in "The Run for the Black-Eyed Susans." Among the nine 2025 Preakness Stakes jockeys, four have never ridden in the Preakness before, three are Preakness champions, and two have a prior mount but no victories. The 2025 Preakness Stakes jockeys hail from seven countries, and the one American also happens to be from the Baltimore area. Nik Juarez is one of the Preakness 2025 rookies, but is sure to have the local support as a Marylander. He grew up 30 miles from Pimlico Race Course and will be aboard American Promise on Saturday.

He also mounted the horse at the Kentucky Derby, finishing in 16th place, so he's at least guaranteed to improve upon that placement in a nine-horse field. American Promise is a 15-1 longshot, while the favorite in the latest 2025 Preakness Stakes odds is Journalism (8-5). Post time is 7:01 p.m. ET. Before making any 2025 Preakness Stakes picks, you'll want to see what SportsLine horse racing expert Gene Menez has to say before making any 2025 Preakness Stakes picks or horse racing predictions.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010.

In 2015, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta, which paid $1,268.20 for $2. In 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

In May of last year, Menez nailed 18-1 Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby. In November, he crushed the late Pick 4 on Breeders' Cup Saturday for a $5,303 jackpot. This year, he hit the winner and exacta in the Holy Bull Stakes and the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the Florida Derby. At the Kentucky Derby earlier this month, Menez hammered the exacta and trifecta for a $1,045 payout. Anyone who has followed him on betting apps like FanDuel Racing and TwinSpires could have been way up.

For the Preakness Stakes, Menez has handicapped the 2025 Preakness Stakes field, made his picks, and constructed his best bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

One of Menez's surprising 2025 Preakness Stakes picks: He is fading Journalism, even though he is the 8-5 favorite. Journalism will be ridden by Italian Umberto Rispoli, who will be making his first Preakness appearance. The jockey also made his Kentucky Derby debut aboard Journalism, but disappointed as the favorite and finished second.

Rispoli got the horse out to a rough start at Churchill Downs and Journalism's preferred stalking style couldn't save him. Journalism had the lead in the early stretch and engaged with Sovereignty, but the latter had more in the tank and outdueled him at the finish line. Now, Journalism will have a quick turnaround and less rest than all but two other horses in the 2025 Preakness Stakes field. If Sovereignty's connections thought he wouldn't be ready for Pimlico, it's hard to believe that Journalism will be fully ready, which is why he's one to bypass with horse racing bets. "Modern horses aren't bred or trained to run back in two weeks," Menez told SportsLine, making Journalism a horse to fade when finalizing how to bet the Preakness Stakes 2025. See which horses to back here.

Menez's top pick is a longshot who is "fast, sharp, in form and looks to be training well." Menez is sharing who he likes, along with his top 2025 Preakness Stakes picks, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Preakness Stakes 2025, and which longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2025 Preakness Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Menez's picks for the Preakness Stakes, all from the expert who hammered the exacta and trifecta for a $1,045 payout at the Kentucky Derby.

