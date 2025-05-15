Nearly half of the jockeys at the 2025 Preakness Stakes will make their debut in the race on Saturday. Four of the nine 2025 Preakness Stakes jockeys have never run the second leg of the Triple Crown. One of the first-time Preakness jockeys will be on the favorite, as Umberto Rispoli will ride Journalism, the 8-5 favorite in the latest 2025 Preakness Stakes odds, on Saturday with a post time of 7:01 p.m. ET. Rispoli rode Journalism to a second-place finish at the Kentucky Derby, so how should he factor into your 2025 Preakness Stakes betting? Heart of Honor (12-1), American Promise (15-1) and Pay Billy (20-1) join Journalism as 2025 Preakness Stakes horses with first-time Preakness Stakes jockeys.

Three of the four 2025 Preakness Stakes longshots at double-digit odds have first-time jockeys as they seek to become the first jockeys to win their Preakness Stakes debut since 2021. Should this alter how you make Preakness Stakes 2025 picks? Before making any 2025 Preakness Stakes picks, you'll want to see what SportsLine horse racing expert Gene Menez has to say before making any 2025 Preakness Stakes picks or horse racing predictions.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010.

In 2015, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta, which paid $1,268.20 for $2. In 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

In May of last year, Menez nailed 18-1 Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby. In November, he crushed the late Pick 4 on Breeders' Cup Saturday for a $5,303 jackpot. This year, he hit the winner and exacta in the Holy Bull Stakes and the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the Florida Derby. At the Kentucky Derby earlier this month, Menez hammered the exacta and trifecta for a $1,045 payout. Anyone who has followed him on betting apps like FanDuel Racing and TwinSpires could have been way up.

One of Menez's surprising 2025 Preakness Stakes picks: He is fading Journalism, even though he is the 8-5 favorite. Journalism was also the favorite at the Kentucky Derby, but he failed to win after entering on a four-race winning streak. The Preakness Stakes will be a completely different test for him with the two-week turnaround after always having at least four weeks between runs. The Kentucky Derby was his first run outside of a two-and-a-half month break from December to March where he didn't have more than a full month off between starts and it resulted in his first non-victory since his debut.

There's a lot to like about Journalism, but the odds aren't one of them. The 2025 Preakness Stakes field features six better-rested horses, so fatigue could play a role. The favorite has also failed to win the last six Preakness Stakes runs. With Journalism trending towards favorite status for the Preakness Stakes 2025, Menez is staying away from him in 2025 Preakness Stakes bets. "Modern horses aren't bred or trained to run back in two weeks," Menez told SportsLine, making Journalism a horse to fade when finalizing how to bet the Preakness Stakes 2025. See which horses to back here.

2025 Preakness Stakes horses, odds

Preakness Stakes profiles 1 Goal Oriented | 2 Journalism | 3 American Promise | 4 Heart of Honor | 5 Pay Billy | 6 River Thames | 7 Sandman | 8 Clever Again | 9 Gosger