Sandman had a disappointing trip in the Kentucky Derby, but he will have another shot at a Triple Crown race when he enters the starting gate at the 2025 Preakness Stakes on Saturday at 7:01 p.m. ET. The Arkansas Derby winner has shown that he is a top contender among 3-year-olds and will face a smaller field at Pimlico Race Course. There are only nine horses in the 2025 Preakness Stakes field, with Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty skipping the second leg of the Triple Crown. Kentucky Derby runner-up Journalism is the 8-5 favorite in the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds. There are four other 2025 Preakness Stakes horses with single-digit odds, including Sandman (4-1) and River Thames (9-2). Which horses should you back with your 2025 Preakness Stakes bets? Before making any 2025 Preakness Stakes picks, you'll want to see what SportsLine horse racing expert Gene Menez has to say before making any 2025 Preakness Stakes picks or horse racing predictions.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010.

In 2015, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta, which paid $1,268.20 for $2. In 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

In May of last year, Menez nailed 18-1 Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby. In November, he crushed the late Pick 4 on Breeders' Cup Saturday for a $5,303 jackpot. This year, he hit the winner and exacta in the Holy Bull Stakes and the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the Florida Derby. At the Kentucky Derby earlier this month, Menez hammered the exacta and trifecta for a $1,045 payout. Anyone who has followed him on betting apps like FanDuel Racing and TwinSpires could have been way up.

For the Preakness Stakes, Menez has handicapped the 2025 Preakness Stakes field, made his picks, and constructed his best bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Preakness Stakes predictions

One of Menez's surprising 2025 Preakness Stakes picks: He is fading Journalism, even though he is the 8-5 favorite. Trainer Michael McCarthy has trained one Triple Crown race winner, which was Rombauer in the 2021 Preakness Stakes. However, Rombauer did not race in the Kentucky Derby that year, and jockey Umberto Rispoli has yet to win a Triple Crown race.

Journalism had the lead early in the stretch in the Derby, but he was bested in a stretch duel by Sovereignty. He ultimately finished 1.5 lengths behind the winner, snapping a four-race winning streak. Menez knows Journalism might be the most talented horse in the field, but he is not finding any value at his short price. "Modern horses aren't bred or trained to run back in two weeks," Menez told SportsLine, making Journalism a horse to fade when finalizing how to bet the Preakness Stakes 2025. See which horses to back here.

How to make 2025 Preakness Stakes bets, picks

Menez's top pick is a longshot who is "fast, sharp, in form and looks to be training well." Menez is sharing who he likes, along with his top 2025 Preakness Stakes picks, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Preakness Stakes 2025, and which longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2025 Preakness Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Menez's picks for the Preakness Stakes, all from the expert who hammered the exacta and trifecta for a $1,045 payout at the Kentucky Derby.

2025 Preakness Stakes horses, odds

2025 Preakness Stakes horses, contenders, profiles

Preakness Stakes profiles 1 Goal Oriented | 2 Journalism | 3 American Promise | 4 Heart of Honor | 5 Pay Billy | 6 River Thames | 7 Sandman | 8 Clever Again | 9 Gosger