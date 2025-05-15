The 2025 Preakness Stakes is set for Saturday, May 17, at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The Preakness Stakes 2025 is the 150th edition of "The Run for the Black-Eyed Susans," as many of the top 3-year-old horses in the world will be in the 2025 Preakness Stakes field when post time arrives at 7:01 p.m. ET. Contested at 1 3/16 miles, the Preakness Stakes has a $2 million purse, with $1.2 million going to the winner. Trainers have approached the Triple Crown season differently in recent years, and fewer horses are now running the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness. That's the case for Derby winner Sovereignty, who will skip the second leg of the Triple Crown.

That leaves Journalism, the runner-up in the Kentucky Derby, as the 8-5 favorite in the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds, followed by Sandman (4-1) and River Thames (9-2). Before making any 2025 Preakness Stakes picks, you'll want to see what SportsLine horse racing expert Gene Menez has to say before making any 2025 Preakness Stakes picks or horse racing predictions.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years.

In 2015, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta, which paid $1,268.20 for $2. In 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

In May of last year, Menez nailed 18-1 Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby. In November, he crushed the late Pick 4 on Breeders' Cup Saturday for a $5,303 jackpot. This year, he hit the winner and exacta in the Holy Bull Stakes and the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the Florida Derby. At the Kentucky Derby earlier this month, Menez hammered the exacta and trifecta for a $1,045 payout. Anyone who has followed him on betting apps like FanDuel Racing and TwinSpires could have been way up.

Top 2025 Preakness Stakes predictions

One of Menez's surprising 2025 Preakness Stakes picks: He is fading Journalism, even though he is the 8-5 favorite. Journalism brought a four-race winning streak into the Derby, where he made a late charge but ultimately came up short to Sovereignty. Trainer Michael McCarthy sent Journalism out three times in a seven-week timeframe last fall, so this quick turnaround might not necessarily be a major problem.

However, the competition level is much higher this time around, and there are several horses who skipped the Kentucky Derby in the Preakness Stakes field. McCarthy won the 2021 Preakness Stakes with Rombauer, but he did not run in the Derby. Saturday's test at Pimlico will prove to be a quick and extremely challenging turnaround for Journalism. "Modern horses aren't bred or trained to run back in two weeks," Menez told SportsLine, making Journalism a horse to fade when finalizing how to bet the Preakness Stakes 2025. See which horses to back here.

How to make 2025 Preakness Stakes bets, picks

