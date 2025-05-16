Opened just five years after the end of the American Civil War, Pimlico Race Course has had a vaunted place in the history of American horse racing. However, the 2025 Preakness Stakes will be the last at Pimlico in its current iteration, as the track is scheduled to undergo a complete reconstruction that begins this summer. The 2026 Preakness Stakes will be held at Laurel Park in Maryland, but Preakness 150 will offer one more chance to celebrate one of the most historic tracks in the nation. There were nine 2025 Preakness Stakes horses that drew into the 2025 Preakness Stakes field and Kentucky Derby runner-up Journalism is the 8-5 favorite.

Meanwhile, Sandman (4-1), River Thames (9-2), Clever Again (5-1) and Goal Oriented (6-1) round out the top five in the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds. Post time is 7:01 p.m. ET on Saturday. With so much to consider while making your 2025 Preakness Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

Bob Baffert's eight wins at the Preakness Stakes are the most of any trainer in history and he'll have a chance to add a ninth on Saturday with Goal Oriented drawing the No. 1 post. Of Baffert's eight previous Preakness winners, two broke from the rail, with American Pharoah going wire-to-wire for a seven-length win on his way to the Triple Crown in 2015 and National Treasure winning from post No. 1 in 2023. However, D. Wayne Lukas will also have a chance to make history after capturing a seventh Preakness win last year with Seize The Grey. He can tie Baffert's record with American Promise (15-1) on Saturday and can also become the first trainer since Baffert did it in 2001 and 2002 to go back-to-back in the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Preakness Stakes like this, and SportsLine expert Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2025 Preakness Stakes picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers in the 2025 Kentucky Derby in the correct order. He has also called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including 2023 when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta. He hit the trifecta again in the 2024 Preakness Stakes and has predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years. Anyone who has followed him on those picks could be up huge at sites like FanDuel Racing, TwinSpires, and 1/ST BET when trying to figure out how to bet on the Preakness.

Now, with the 2025 Preakness Stakes post positions set and odds on the board, Demling is sharing his picks and 2025 Preakness Stakes betting predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2025 Preakness Stakes expert picks

Here's a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Preakness Stakes Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 exacta returned $59.70 at the 2024 Preakness Stakes with Seize the Grey and Mystik Dan.

Preakness Stakes Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $183.70 at the 2024 Preakness Stakes with Seize the Grey, Mystik Dan and Catching Freedom.

Preakness Stakes Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned $749 at the 2024 Preakness Stakes with Seize the Grey, Mystik Dan, Catching Freedom and Tuscan Gold.

While Demling has no quibbles about the favorite status of Journalism (8-5), Demling is building his tickets around Clever Again (5-1). He's also high on another longshot who "could be a major factor," spicing up his 2025 Preakness Stakes exotics. You can see his picks here.

How to make 2025 Preakness Stakes bets

Demling has specific recommendations for exacta, trifecta and superfecta wagers so you can cover all your bases at the Preakness Stakes 2025. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

So which horses do you take? And in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Demling's picks for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets for the 2025 Preakness Stakes.

2025 Preakness Stakes odds, futures, horses, post positions

2025 Preakness Stakes horses, scouting reports

Preakness Stakes profiles 1 Goal Oriented | 2 Journalism | 3 American Promise | 4 Heart of Honor | 5 Pay Billy | 6 River Thames | 7 Sandman | 8 Clever Again | 9 Gosger