D. Wayne Lukas made history last year as the oldest trainer in history to win a leg of the Triple Crown when Seize The Grey went wire-to-wire to win the 2024 Preakness Stakes by 2 1/4 lengths over Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan. The win was Lukas' seventh in the Run for the Black-Eyed Susans and now the 89-year-old is back for more in the 2025 Preakness Stakes. American Promise finished 16th in the Kentucky Derby, but he'll be the most experienced horse in the 2025 Preakness Stakes field after drawing the No. 3 post on Monday.

Post time for Preakness 150 is at 7:01 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course and American Promise is a 15-1 longshot in the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds, just as Seize The Grey was last year. Kentucky Derby runner-up Journalism is the 8-5 favorite in the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds. Post time is 7:01 p.m. ET. With so much to consider while making your 2025 Preakness Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

Saturday's race will be the 150th Preakness Stakes in history and Pimlico Race Course will be torn down and rebuilt by the newly-formed Maryland Thoroughbred Racetrack Operating Authority after the race is completed. The 2026 Preakness Stakes and all Maryland thoroughbred racing will be held at Laurel Park while construction is underway, but we'll get one last look at the old Pimlico at Preakness 150. The track opened in 1870 and began hosting the Preakness in 1873. It also famously hosted "The Great Race" in 1877 when congress shut down to travel up to Baltimore and watch three champions compete in a 2 1/2-mile race against each other. The event was immortalized with a 30-foot by 10-foot stone bas-relief that weighs four tons hanging over the entrance to the track.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Preakness Stakes like this, and SportsLine expert Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2025 Preakness Stakes picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers in the 2025 Kentucky Derby in the correct order. He has also called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including 2023 when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta. He hit the trifecta again in the 2024 Preakness Stakes and has predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years. Anyone who has followed him on those picks could be up huge at sites like FanDuel Racing, TwinSpires, and 1/ST BET when trying to figure out how to bet on the Preakness.

Preakness Stakes Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 exacta returned $59.70 at the 2024 Preakness Stakes with Seize the Grey and Mystik Dan.

Preakness Stakes Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $183.70 at the 2024 Preakness Stakes with Seize the Grey, Mystik Dan and Catching Freedom.

Preakness Stakes Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned $749 at the 2024 Preakness Stakes with Seize the Grey, Mystik Dan, Catching Freedom and Tuscan Gold.

