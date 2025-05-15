The 2025 Preakness Stakes will run at 7:01 p.m. ET on Saturday from Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. Nine 2025 Preakness Stakes horses will square off in the second leg of horse racing's Triple Crown on what could be a fast track. Kentucky Derby second place finisher Journalism (8-5) is the favorite with Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty bypassing the Preakness in favor of the Belmont Stakes next month. Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas will seek his second consecutive Preakness Stakes victory and record-tying eighth overall with American Promise (15-1). The 88-year old won with Seize the Grey (12-1) in 2024 and will hope his horse follows a similar gate-to-wire pattern as last year. With so much to consider while making your 2025 Preakness Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

Saturday marks the 150th running of the Preakness Stakes, which will move from Pimlico Race Course to Laurel Park for the next two years while the historic track is remodeled. The Preakness has remained the second leg of the Triple Crown since 1932, though COVID-19 in 2020 moved the race to October. The race is also the shortest of the series, measuring 9 1/2 furlongs, half-a-furlong shorter than the Kentucky Derby distance. Secretariat holds the record for the fastest time in each of the Triple Crown races in 1973, including a 1:53 run in the Preakness. Smarty Jones, whose Triple Crown attempts in 2004 failed in the Belmont Stakes, holds the race record for largest victory at 11 1/2 lengths. Bob Baffert is the winningest all-time trainer in the race with eight victories and seeks his ninth with Goal Oriented (9-2) on Saturday.

Preakness Stakes Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 exacta returned $59.70 at the 2024 Preakness Stakes with Seize the Grey and Mystik Dan.

Preakness Stakes Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $183.70 at the 2024 Preakness Stakes with Seize the Grey, Mystik Dan and Catching Freedom.

Preakness Stakes Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned $749 at the 2024 Preakness Stakes with Seize the Grey, Mystik Dan, Catching Freedom and Tuscan Gold.

