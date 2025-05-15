Todd Pletcher is considered one of the top trainers in horse racing, yet the 57-year-old is still seeking his first Preakness Stakes victory heading into the 150th running of the race on Saturday. Six different trainers have won the Preakness Stakes over the last six years, so can Pletcher continue that trend and claim a victory in all three legs of the Triple Crown? Pletcher is training River Thames, who is 9-2 in the latest 2025 Preakness Stakes odds behind the favorite Journalism (8-5) and Sandman (4-1). River Thames hasn't run since finishing third at the Blue Grass Stakes on April 8 and he has two victories in four career races.

Journalism will take off as the favorite for the second time in a Triple Crown race. After finishing a close second to Sovereignty at the Kentucky Derby, he'll be a popular option for 2025 Preakness Stakes picks. Could River Thames have the better value and be the horse to back for 2025 Preakness Stakes bets? Post time is 7:01 p.m. ET. With so much to consider while making your 2025 Preakness Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

Bob Baffert is the single-winningest trainer at the Preakness Stakes with eight victories, most recently winning with National Treasure in 2023. Baffert had a chance to become the single-winningest trainer at the Kentucky Derby this year, and although it comes with a different horse, Baffert has another chance at his 18th Triple Crown victory on Saturday. Baffert trains Goal Oriented, who has the fifth-shortest odds at 6-1, to win the Preakness Stakes 2025. D. Wayne Lukas can tie Baffert's record on Saturday though with a victory. The 88-year-old became the oldest trainer to win a Preakness Stakes last year and is training American Promise (15-1) for the Preakness Stakes 2025. Lukas, Baffert and Chad Brown are the only trainers with multiple Preakness Stakes victories since 2010, and Lukas' only back-to-back Preakness Stakes victories came in 1994 and 1995.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers in the 2025 Kentucky Derby in the correct order. He has also called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including 2023 when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta. He hit the trifecta again in the 2024 Preakness Stakes and has predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years.

Preakness Stakes Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 exacta returned $59.70 at the 2024 Preakness Stakes with Seize the Grey and Mystik Dan.

Preakness Stakes Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $183.70 at the 2024 Preakness Stakes with Seize the Grey, Mystik Dan and Catching Freedom.

Preakness Stakes Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned $749 at the 2024 Preakness Stakes with Seize the Grey, Mystik Dan, Catching Freedom and Tuscan Gold.

