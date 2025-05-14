Despite a 16th-place finish in the Kentucky Derby, American Promise will be part of the 2025 Preakness Stakes field. That makes him one of just three Kentucky Derby holdovers as the active thoroughbred seemingly can't turn down an opportunity to compete. The 2025 Preakness Stakes will be the horse's 11th start, and with just two prior victories, it comes as no surprise that he's a 15-1 longshot for The Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown. Kentucky Derby runner-up Journalism is the 8-5 favorite in the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds for Saturday at Pimlico Race Course. Sandman was also in the Derby and is 4-1, while 20-1 Gosger is among the biggest of longshots among the 2025 Preakness Stakes horses. Post time is 7:01 p.m. ET. With so much to consider while making your 2025 Preakness Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

The 2025 Preakness Stakes marks the 100th anniversary of the race first being held at 1 3/16 miles. Even though it's the shortest of the Triple Crown races, that doesn't mean speed is more important than stamina. Getting out to a fast start isn't a necessity, as the Preakness Stakes 2025 is also the 60th anniversary of another notable race. In 1965, Flag Raiser posted the fastest first-quarter mile of all-time, a mark which still stands today, but the horse finished dead last in that year's Preakness.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Preakness Stakes like this, and SportsLine expert Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2025 Preakness Stakes picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers in the 2025 Kentucky Derby in the correct order. He has also called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including 2023 when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta. He hit the trifecta again in the 2024 Preakness Stakes and has predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years. Anyone who has followed him on those picks could be up huge at sites like FanDuel Racing, TwinSpires, and 1/ST BET when trying to figure out how to bet on the Preakness.

Top 2025 Preakness Stakes expert picks

Here's a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Preakness Stakes Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 exacta returned $59.70 at the 2024 Preakness Stakes with Seize the Grey and Mystik Dan.

Preakness Stakes Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $183.70 at the 2024 Preakness Stakes with Seize the Grey, Mystik Dan and Catching Freedom.

Preakness Stakes Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned $749 at the 2024 Preakness Stakes with Seize the Grey, Mystik Dan, Catching Freedom and Tuscan Gold.

How to make 2025 Preakness Stakes bets

2025 Preakness Stakes odds, futures, horses, post positions