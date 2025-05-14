Renowned horse trainer D. Wayne Lukas will seek a second consecutive victory at the 2025 Preakness Stakes on Saturday. Lukas was the victor at Pimlico Race Course with Seize the Grey and will seek back-to-back victories with American Promise in the 2025 Preakness Stakes field. A trainer hasn't won the Run for the Black-Eyed Suns in consecutive years since Bob Baffert with Point Given in 2001 and War Emblem in 2002, adding intrigue to the Preakness Stakes 2025. American Promise is a 15-1 longshot in the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds, while Kentucky Derby runner-up Journalism is the 8-5 favorite. Post time is 7:01 p.m. ET. With so much to consider while making your 2025 Preakness Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

The Preakness Stakes was established in 1873 and has served as the Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown since 1932. There was previously no fixed order for the Triple Crown races, and the Preakness Stakes was held before the Kentucky Derby from 1920 to 1931. There were also 11 occasions that the Belmont Stakes, the Third Jewel and oldest of the three races, was run before the Preakness. Since the scheduling for the races wasn't always well-coordinated, there are two instances in Triple Crown history that the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes were held on the same day (May 12, 1917, and May 13, 1922.) The only other time the Preakness Stakes wasn't held on the third Saturday in May following the Kentucky Derby was in 2020, when it was rescheduled to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Preakness Stakes like this, and SportsLine expert Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2025 Preakness Stakes picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers in the 2025 Kentucky Derby in the correct order. He has also called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including 2023 when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta. He hit the trifecta again in the 2024 Preakness Stakes and has predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years. Anyone who has followed him on those picks could be up huge at sites like FanDuel Racing, TwinSpires, and 1/ST BET when trying to figure out how to bet on the Preakness.

Top 2025 Preakness Stakes expert picks

Here's a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Preakness Stakes Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 exacta returned $59.70 at the 2024 Preakness Stakes with Seize the Grey and Mystik Dan.

Preakness Stakes Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $183.70 at the 2024 Preakness Stakes with Seize the Grey, Mystik Dan and Catching Freedom.

Preakness Stakes Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned $749 at the 2024 Preakness Stakes with Seize the Grey, Mystik Dan, Catching Freedom and Tuscan Gold.

How to make 2025 Preakness Stakes bets

