The Preakness Stakes 2025 winner will get more than just the honor of claiming the Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown. The winning connections will collect $2 million in prize money, in addition to being awarded one of the most prestigious trophies in sports. The champion will be presented the Woodlawn Vase, which is 30 pounds of sterling silver and was last valued at more than $4 million. It will be, however, only ceremoniously presented since it is housed in a Baltimore museum, but replicas will go to the winning connections.

Listed at 8-5 in the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds, Journalism is favored to win that trophy on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course. However, he will face plenty of competition from 2025 Preakness Stakes horses like Sandman (4-1) and River Thames (9-2), as well as horse racing longshots like American Promise (15-1) and Pay Billy (20-1). Should you back the favorites or the longshots with your Preakness Stakes 2025 bets? With so much to consider while making your 2025 Preakness Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

The smallest margin a horse can win a race is by a nose, and the Preakness has seen that margin six times in its history. The last came in 1989 when Sunday Silence just edged out Easy Goer, who was one of the biggest favorites in Preakness history at 3-5 odds. Meanwhile, just one Preakness Stakes owns the record for the biggest margin in history and that came in 2004. Smarty Jones won by 11 1/2 lengths, as he claimed the first two legs of the Triple Crown before placing second at the Belmont. The second-largest margin of victory came at the inaugural Preakness in 1873 when Survivor galloped to a 10 length win.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Preakness Stakes like this, and SportsLine expert Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2025 Preakness Stakes picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers in the 2025 Kentucky Derby in the correct order. He has also called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including 2023 when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta. He hit the trifecta again in the 2024 Preakness Stakes and has predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years. Anyone who has followed him on those picks could be up huge at sites like FanDuel Racing, TwinSpires, and 1/ST BET when trying to figure out how to bet on the Preakness.

Now, with the 2025 Preakness Stakes post positions set and odds on the board, Demling is sharing his picks and 2025 Preakness Stakes betting predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2025 Preakness Stakes expert picks

Here's a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Preakness Stakes Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 exacta returned $59.70 at the 2024 Preakness Stakes with Seize the Grey and Mystik Dan.

Preakness Stakes Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $183.70 at the 2024 Preakness Stakes with Seize the Grey, Mystik Dan and Catching Freedom.

Preakness Stakes Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned $749 at the 2024 Preakness Stakes with Seize the Grey, Mystik Dan, Catching Freedom and Tuscan Gold.

While Demling has no quibbles about the favorite status of Journalism (8-5), Demling is building his tickets around Clever Again (5-1). He's also high on another longshot who "could be a major factor," spicing up his 2025 Preakness Stakes exotics. You can see his picks here.

How to make 2025 Preakness Stakes bets

Demling has specific recommendations for exacta, trifecta and superfecta wagers so you can cover all your bases at the Preakness Stakes 2025. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

So which horses do you take? And in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Demling's picks for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets for the 2025 Preakness Stakes.

2025 Preakness Stakes odds, futures, horses, post positions