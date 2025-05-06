Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty will not compete in the 150th Preakness Stakes on May 17. Because of this decision, there will be no Triple Crown winner this year, but Sovereignty will prepare to run the Belmont Stakes in June.

Mike Rogers, the executive vice president of Pimlico Race Course operator 1/ST, announced that Sovereignty trainer Bill Mott informed him the horse would not run at the famed race in Baltimore, Maryland. Rogers congratulated Sovereignty's team on the Kentucky Derby win and said he still anticipates an excellent weekend at the 150th Preakness Stakes.

"We extend our congratulations to the connections of Sovereignty and respect their decision," Rogers said in a statement. "We continue to see the excitement building toward the milestone celebration of the 150th Preakness Stakes, and we look forward to an incredible weekend of world-class racing and entertainment."

On a muddy day at Churchill downs, Sovereignty made a strong late push to win at Churchill Downs. The horse came from behind to pass second-place finisher Journalism, which was the favorite. Baeza finished third with a strong showing of its own. Sovereignty's win earned the team a cool $3.1 million in prize money.

With Sovereignty held out of the Preakness, Justify will hold the distinction of being the last Triple Crown winner for another year. Justify captured all three jewels of the Triple Crown in 2018.