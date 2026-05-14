Horse racing's Triple Crown has a different feel in 2026. Two of the events -- the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes -- are being held at different tracks due to construction at their permanent homes. The 2026 Preakness Stakes is running at Laurel Park in Laurel, Md., marking the first time it has not been contested at Pimlico Race Course, which is approximately 30 miles away from Laurel Park.

The Preakness Stakes 2026 post time is set for 6:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 16. The 2026 Preakness Stakes odds list Iron Honor as the 9-2 favorite, with Incredibolt, Chip Honcho and Taj Mahal all close behind at 5-1. With so much to consider while making your 2026 Preakness Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

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The Preakness Stakes was established in 1873 but has only served as the Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown since 1932. Previously, there was no fixed order for the Triple Crown races, and the Preakness Stakes was actually held before the Kentucky Derby from 1920 to 1931. There were also 11 occasions that the Belmont Stakes, the Third Jewel and oldest of the three races, was run before the Preakness.

Because race scheduling was not always well-coordinated, two instances in Triple Crown history occurred when the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes raced on the same day (May 12, 1917, and May 13, 1922.) The only other time the Preakness Stakes wasn't held on the third Saturday in May following the Kentucky Derby was in 2020, when it was rescheduled to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Given all the history of the race, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Preakness Stakes like this, and SportsLine expert Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2026 Preakness Stakes picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers in the 2025 Kentucky Derby in the correct order. He also called 11 of the last 21 Preakness winners, including 2023, when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta. He hit the trifecta in the 2024 Preakness Stakes and nailed Journalism as the 2025 Preakness winner. Anyone who has followed him on horse racing betting sites could be way up.

Now, with the 2026 Preakness Stakes post positions set and odds on the board, Demling is sharing his picks and 2026 Preakness Stakes betting predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2026 Preakness Stakes expert picks

Here's a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Preakness Stakes Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $33.80 at the 2025 Preakness Stakes with Journalism and Gosger.

Preakness Stakes Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $73.50 at the 2025 Preakness Stakes with Journalism, Gosger and Sandman.

Preakness Stakes Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned a colossal $303.40 at the 2025 Preakness Stakes with Journalism, Gosger, Sandman and Goal Oriented.

While Iron Honor is the 9-2 favorite, Demling is high on Napoleon Solo (8-1), despite the colt not being among the top five favorites. "The son of Liam's Map will likely be near the front of the pack; he finished fifth in the Wood Memorial and is not without a shot to hit the board," Demling told SportsLine. He is also building his tickets around an epic double-digit longshot "with a chance" to win it all", spicing up his 2026 Preakness Stakes exotics. You can see his picks here.

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How to make 2026 Preakness Stakes bets

Demling has specific recommendations for exacta, trifecta and superfecta wagers so you can cover all your bases at the Preakness Stakes 2026. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

So which horses do you take, and in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Demling's picks for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets for the 2026 Preakness Stakes.

2026 Preakness Stakes odds, futures, horses, post positions