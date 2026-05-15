The second and shortest leg of the horse racing Triple Crown will take place on Saturday at the 2026 Preakness Stakes. For the first time since 1908, the Preakness Stakes will be held away from Pimlico Race Course, which is undergoing redevelopment. Instead, the race will take place at Laurel Park in Maryland.

The change of locale isn't the only thing noteworthy about this year's Preakness Stakes. This year's Kentucky Derby winner, Golden Tempo, will not participate in the race. That means there will not be a new Triple Crown winner this summer, leaving Justify as the most recent horse to accomplish that feat in 2018. It also marks the second year in a row -- and the third time in five years -- that the Kentucky Derby winner will skip the Preakness Stakes.

With Golden Tempo out of the mix, will we see another horse pull off a late charge at Laurel Park? There are 14 horses vying for the winner's circle, and there are a few clear favorites. Iron Honor enters as the favorite at 9/2, but Taj Mahal (5-1), Chip Honcho (5-1) and Incredibolt (5-1) aren't far behind. Ocelli, which finished third at Churchill Downs comes in with 6-1 odds.

The forecast calls for a picture perfect day with a high of 84 degrees and sunny skies in Laurel. It should be an exciting day of racing as a new Preakness Stakes winner is crowned.

Below is all you need for the 151st Preakness Stakes.

Where to watch the 2026 Preakness Stakes

Date: Saturday, May 16

Post time: 6:50 p.m. ET

Location: Laurel Park -- Laurel, Maryland

TV: NBC | Stream: Peacock (subscription required)

2026 Preakness Stakes odds, listed by post position

Odds via FanDuel

1. Taj Mahal (5-1)

2. Ocelli (6-1)

3. Crupper (30-1)

4. Robusta (30-1)

5. Talkin (20-1)

6. Chip Honcho (5-1)

7. The Well He Did (15-1)

8. Bull By The Horns (30-1)

9. Iron Honor (9/2)

10. Napoleon Solo (8-1)

11. Corono De Oro (30-1)

12. Incredibolt (5-1)

13. Great White (15-1)

14. Pretty Boy Miah (15-1)

Where is the Preakness Stakes?

For 118 years, the Preakness States has been held at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. However, that streak will end this year as the 2026 Preakness Stakes will run at Laurel Park in Laurel, Maryland while Pimlico undergoes a $400 million redevelopment.

How long is the Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness Stakes is 1 3/16 miles long, making it the shortest leg of the American Triple Crown.

Which horse wins the Preakness Stakes 2026, and which stunning longshot is a must-back? Visit SportsLine to see Jody Demling's picks for the Preakness Stakes, all from the expert who has nailed the last three winners.