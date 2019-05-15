Preakness Stakes: Every winner of the race at Pimlico Race Course since 1873, from Survivor to Justify
The Derby is behind us, and all we know is that there won't a Triple Crown winner this year
With the Kentucky Derby behind us and a new winner added to the list, the Preakness Stakes are up next. Country House won the Derby in controversial fashion, but for the first time in the past 23 years the Derby winner won't be racing at Pimlico Race Course.
That means that a new horse will ultimately win the Race for the Black-Eyed Susans. Will it be the favorite, Improbable? Or will another horse emerge from the field just as Country House did just two weeks ago?
Last year, Justified took the second jewel on his way to a Triple Crown win. Here's a list of each and every Preakness Stakes winner, from Justified all the way to Survivor in 1873, as the race prepares for its 144th run.
Preakness Stakes winners
- 2018: Justify
- 2017: Cloud Computing
- 2016: Exaggerator
- 2015: American Pharaoh
- 2014: California Chrome
- 2013: Oxbow
- 2012: I'll Have Another
- 2011: Shackleford
- 2010: Lookin At Lucky
- 2009: Rachel Alexandra
- 2008: Big Brown
- 2007: Curlin
- 2006: Bernardini
- 2005: Afleet Alex
- 2004: Smarty Jones
- 2003: Funny Cide
- 2002: War Emblem
- 2001: Point Given
- 2000: Red Bullet
- 1999: Charismatic
- 1998: Real Quiet
- 1997: Silver Charm
- 1996: Louis Quatorze
- 1995: Timber Country
- 1994: Tabasco Cat
- 1993: Prairie Bayou
- 1992: Pine Bluff
- 1991: Hansel
- 1990: Summer Squall
- 1989: Sunday Silecne
- 1988: Risen Star
- 1987: Alysheba
- 1986: Snow Chief
- 1985: Tank's Prospect
- 1984: Gate Dancer
- 1983: Deputed Testimony
- 1982: Aloma's Ruler
- 1981: Pleasant Colony
- 1980: Codex
- 1979: Spectacular Bid
- 1978: Affirmed
- 1977: Seattle Slew
- 1976: Elocutionist
- 1975: Master Derby
- 1974: Little Current
- 1973: Secretariat
- 1972: Bee Bee Bee
- 1971: Canonero II
- 1970: Personality
- 1969: Majestic Prince
- 1968: Forward Pass
- 1967: Damascus
- 1966: Kauai King
- 1965: Tom Rolfe
- 1964: Northern Dancer
- 1963: Candy Spots
- 1962: Greek Money
- 1961: Carry Back
- 1960: Bally Ache
- 1959: Royal Orbit
- 1958: Tim Tam
- 1957: Bold Ruler
- 1956: Fabius
- 1955: Nashua
- 1954: Hasty Road
- 1953: Native Dancer
- 1952: Blue Man
- 1951: Bold
- 1950: Hill Prince
- 1949: Capot
- 1948: Citation
- 1947: Faultless
- 1946: Assault
- 1945: Polynesian
- 1944: Pensive
- 1943: Count Fleet
- 1942: Alsab
- 1941: Whirlaway
- 1940: Bimelech
- 1939: Challedon
- 1938: Dauber
- 1937: War Admiral
- 1936: Bold Venture
- 1935: Omaha
- 1934: High Quest
- 1933: Head Play
- 1932: Burgoo King
- 1931: Mate
- 1930: Gallant Fox
- 1929: Dr. Freeland
- 1928: Victorian
- 1927: Bostonian
- 1926: Display
- 1925: Coventry
- 1924: Nellie Morse
- 1923: Vigil
- 1922: Pillory
- 1921: Broomspun
- 1920: Man o'War
- 1919: Sir Barton
- 1918: War Cloud
- 1918: Jack Hare, Jr.
- 1917: Kalitan
- 1916: Damrosch
- 1915: Rhine Maiden
- 1914: Holiday
- 1913: Buskin
- 1912: Colonel Holloway
- 1911: Watervale
- 1910: Layminster
- 1909: Effendi
- 1908: Royal Tourist
- 1907: Don Enrique
- 1906: Whimsical
- 1905: Cairngorm
- 1904: Bryn Mawr
- 1903: Flocarline
- 1902: Old England
- 1901: The Parader
- 1900: Hindus
- 1899: Half Time
- 1898: Sly Fox
- 1897: Paul Kauvar
- 1896: Margrave
- 1895: Belmar
- 1894: Assignee
- 1890: Montague
- 1889: Buddhist
- 1888: Refund
- 1887: Dunboyne
- 1886: The Bard
- 1885: Tecumseh
- 1884: Knight of Ellerslie
- 1883: Jacobus
- 1882: Vanguard
- 1881: Saunterer
- 1880: Grenada
- 1879: Harold
- 1878: Duke of Magenta
- 1877: Cloverbrook
- 1876: Shirley
- 1875: Tom Ochiltree
- 1874: Culpepper
- 1873: Survivor
