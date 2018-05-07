Preakness Stakes odds and predictions 2018: Expert who has nailed 8 winners makes early picks

Now that the 2018 Kentucky Derby is in the books, all eyes will be on Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore for the Preakness Stakes. Justify, the Bob Baffert-trained colt who won the Kentucky Derby, is the early 2018 Preakness favorite at 1-2. Good Magic, who finished second to Justify, is behind him at 6-1 in the early Preakness odds. Post time is 6:20 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 19.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2018 Preakness on a mind-blowing streak: He has called eight of the past 13 winners in this Triple Crown race.

He was all over Big Brown, I'll Have Another, California Chrome and American Pharoah at the Preakness after each horse won the Kentucky Derby.

He also knew when the Kentucky Derby winner was ripe to lose in the Preakness. Demling also predicted that Afleet Alex, Curlin, Rachel Alexandra and Looking at Lucky would spoil Triple Crown bids.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit 10 straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races 10 straight years.

Demling followed up in last year's Kentucky Derby win by successfully calling Cloud Computing as one of his long shots with a chance to win the Preakness. Then, he picked Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout.

After hitting the Travers Stakes winner and top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup, he called Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack. He also nailed the top two finishers at the Arkansas Derby, Magnum Moon and Quip.

We can tell you he is high on Bravazo, noting he "didn't run an awful Derby and finished sixth." The last time trainer D. Wayne Lukas finished sixth in the Derby, he came back to win the Preakness with Oxbow.

Bravazo, owned by Calumet Farm, won the Risen Star Stakes at the Fair Grounds in New Orleans earlier this year and took down an allowance race at Oaklawn Park in January.

Justify (1-2)

Good Magic (9-2)

Diamond King (16-1)

Bravazo (25-1)

Quip (25-1)

Sporting Chance (33-1)